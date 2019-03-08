Gluten-free bakery firm on a roll as products launched across UK

Dan Jennings and gluten-free baking specialist Davina Steel with some of the company's products Picture: DAVINA STEEL Davina Steel

A gluten-free bakery firm based in north Essex is rolling out across the UK after signing two key distribution deals.

Halstead-based Davina Steel - which launched its gluten-free baking kits last year - has secured contracts with fine food wholesale specialist Hider Foods and leading health food wholesaler The Health Store.

The firm's co-founder, Dan Jennings, said the aim was to attract a new range of retailers looking to stock gluten-free products.

"Hider Foods has an enviable reputation in the fine food trade and some fantastic contacts, while The Health Store is a specialist in its field," he said.

"We produce six delicious gluten free baking kits that are proving incredibly popular. In working with distributors such as Hider Foods, The Health Store and Springvale Foods, we're hoping to boost our customer base across the UK over the next few months."

Last year, the firm launched six baking kits made with natural ingredients.