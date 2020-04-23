E-edition Read the EADT online edition
New cafe coming to Felixstowe in place of old sweet shop

PUBLISHED: 18:53 23 April 2020

The site of the former Sweet Hut in Felixstowe will be converted into a cafe Picture: GREGG BROWN

The site of the former Sweet Hut in Felixstowe will be converted into a cafe Picture: GREGG BROWN

A popular former sweet shop in Felixstowe town centre will be converted into a cafe after planners gave proposals to revamp the unit the green light.

The Hamilton Road site has been vacant for three years Picture: RICHARD CORNWELLThe Hamilton Road site has been vacant for three years Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

Hasan Kaymak submitted a planning application to East Suffolk Council to change the use of the site of the former Sweet Hut, in Hamilton Road, in February.

The unit, which has also housed Peter Briggs’ shoe store in the past, has been vacant for three years since the Sweet Hut closed three years ago.

But the town centre property is now set to have new occupants after East Suffolk’s planning department approved Mr Kaymak’s application, which will result in the creation of three full-time and two part-time jobs.

Felixstowe Town Council were in favour of the redevelopment, with mayor Nick Barber describing the vacant store as “a bit of an eyesore”.

He said previously: “I would be very pleased if the space was filled.”

Stunning trail of satellites spotted over Suffolk – and your chance to see them tonight

The low orbiting satellites, which passed by around 9.30pm and were expected to travel back at 11pm. Picture: JOHN FITCH

Did you see the sky light up tonight?

The Lyrid meteor shower was briefly visible from earth (file photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Police called after abuse to National Trust staff on Suffolk countryside

Sutton Hoo Picture: NATIONAL TRUST IMAGES/JUSTIN MINNS

Retailer rewards staff with extra week's pay for their efforts during coronavirus lockdown

Central England Co-op staff are celebrating a pay boost Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES

Restaurant and bar plans for seaside town refused

The restaurant would take the place of Heritage Hideaways in Southwold, which closed last year Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

