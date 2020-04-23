New cafe coming to Felixstowe in place of old sweet shop

The site of the former Sweet Hut in Felixstowe will be converted into a cafe Picture: GREGG BROWN

A popular former sweet shop in Felixstowe town centre will be converted into a cafe after planners gave proposals to revamp the unit the green light.

The Hamilton Road site has been vacant for three years Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL The Hamilton Road site has been vacant for three years Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

Hasan Kaymak submitted a planning application to East Suffolk Council to change the use of the site of the former Sweet Hut, in Hamilton Road, in February.

The unit, which has also housed Peter Briggs’ shoe store in the past, has been vacant for three years since the Sweet Hut closed three years ago.

But the town centre property is now set to have new occupants after East Suffolk’s planning department approved Mr Kaymak’s application, which will result in the creation of three full-time and two part-time jobs.

Felixstowe Town Council were in favour of the redevelopment, with mayor Nick Barber describing the vacant store as “a bit of an eyesore”.

He said previously: “I would be very pleased if the space was filled.”

