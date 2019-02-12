Heavy Rain

Fresh fruit and chainsaws – Strange things people have tried to auction at Harkstead Village Hall

PUBLISHED: 12:34 06 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:34 06 March 2019

The annual Harkstead Village Auction is taking place in April Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE

The annual Harkstead Village Auction is taking place in April Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE

Harkstead Village Hall auction is now in its 28th year of operation – we took a look at what you can sell, what you can’t and the weird and wonderful items flogged over the years.

The Harkstead Auction, which takes place twice a year, involves members of the public recycling their pre-loved homeware to help the environment and make some extra cash.

However, not all items can be accepted and organiser David Looser has had to turn away some rather unusual submissions.

“We sometimes get people trying to auction off fresh fruit. Another thing that has come up is chainsaws,” he said.

“But we can’t accept items like that. We can’t list food, gas appliances, power tools, live stock or motor vehicles.”

At the event, a maximum of 250 products are put up for auction.

They can range from toys, games, china ware, kitchen equipment, books, DVDs, CDs, ornaments, and paintings.

The next auction will take place at the village hall on Saturday, April 6, at 10am.

If punters want their items to go under the hammer they will need to call 01473 328649 to get it added to the list.

They will then need to bring what they are selling to the hall on Thursday, April 4, so organisers can get them set out for the big day.

For those wanting to attend and sniff out a bargain, the products will be on display to view on Friday, April 5.

Mr Looser added: “Some things sell for more money than we expect and then there is a bidding war – which is nice to see, as it adds to the excitement.

“There is also normally a trend, so one year we had exercise bikes, then last year we had old style kitchen scales.”

“Things normally go for under £10, but there will be the odd thing that goes for £20 or more.

“The most expensive thing we have ever sold was a painting by a local artist which went for £200.”

The auction originally started in 1991 when the Harkstead community needed to raise money to pay back a loan they took out to build a new village hall.

Once they had raised enough funds to pay back the money, the plan was to stop the auctions – however, the community demanded it continued as they enjoyed it so much.

Garlic bread and shower gel among the products being recalled

Do you have any of these recalled products in your home? Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

The seven best places for tea and coffee in Suffolk as voted by you

How many of these tearooms have you been to? Picture: APPLAUD COFFEE

Andy's Angles: Jackson's frustrations, Emmanuel's bid to impress and Ipswich blowing Burnley away

Kayden Jackson during Town U23's 2-0 win over Burnley Picture: ROSS HALLS

Fuller Flavour: My heart feels broken, with no doubt more horrible defeats on the horizon

Collin Quaner and Cole Skuse react after the German had missed a late chance. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Seven Ipswich Town players Lambert may want to get up to speed for League One

Josh Emmanuel in action at Braintree pre-season. Picture Pagepix

Most Read

