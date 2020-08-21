E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Scaffolder seeks to boost village pub with generous offer

PUBLISHED: 19:00 21 August 2020

Scaffolder, Jamie Pittock will donate £100 vouchers for a local pub to local customers who use him Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Archant

A business owner has decided to support his local pub with a very generous offer.

Scaffolder, Jamie Pittock wants to help local businesses Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANScaffolder, Jamie Pittock wants to help local businesses Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Jamie Pittock from Harkstead decided he wanted to do what he could to support his local pub, the Bakers Arms, during the tough economic climate following lockdown.

Mr Pittock is a scaffolder by trade and his offering anyone who hires his firm, RCA Scaffolding, a £100 gift card that they can then use at the pub.

The offer is open to those living on the Shotley Penninsula as Mr Pittock hopes to keep things local.

By doing this Mr Pittock believes that he will be able to provide support for both businesses.

Jamie Pittock and his son Charlie Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANJamie Pittock and his son Charlie Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Less than 300 people live in Harkstead, which sits on the northern bank of the River Stour.

“We have one business in Harkstead,” said Mr Pittock.

“It’s hard for them to get people through the door.”

Like other public houses The Bakers Arms was closed for a large part of the summer, opening up again on July 4.

L-R: Charlie Pittock, Indie from the Bakers Arms and Jamie Pittock Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANL-R: Charlie Pittock, Indie from the Bakers Arms and Jamie Pittock Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Mr Pittock said that times had been tough for all businesses, including his own, and wanted to reflect that within his offer.

“It’s the same for everyone,” said Mr Pittock.

“We have got a family, including four boys.

“It’s been difficult for everyone.”

Mr Pittock said that by keeping the offer local he hoped to be able to keep his own work in the Shotley area.

Before the pandemic Mr Pittock’s company could end up travelling across the country.

“I’m not travelling so far,” said Mr Pittock.

“So I want to keep it local and support people.”

By encouraging local people to use his business Mr Pittock will save money on travelling, while also supporting the Peninsula; meaning both businesses benefit.

Staff at the Bakers Arms were surprised when Mr Pittock told them of his generous plans to support them.

A spokesman for the Bakers Arms said: “We are so grateful.

“We were quite shocked when he came and told us.

“He is a member of the community and so are we.

“Hopefully it can help us out.”

Anyone wanting to get in touch with Mr Pittock to take up the offer can do so by calling him on 07795446641 or by emailing him through rcascaffolding@outlook.com.

