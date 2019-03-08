Harrod nets success in Netball World Cup

Suffolk sports equipment company Harrod has supplied the netball posts, nets and protectors for the Netball World Cup, taking place in Liverpool this week. Picture: NIGEL FRENCH/PA WIRE PA Wire

A Lowestoft-based company, which supplies a wide range of sports from Premiership football to cricket and hockey, is a winner with the latest World Cup tournament.

Because when the England Netball team take on New Zealand in the World Cup semi-final in Liverpool tomorrow, they will be aiming for nets supplied by Lowestoft's Harrod Sport.

The company has supplied the netball posts, nets and protectors for the tournament, which follows a close relationship with England Netball spanning more than 20 years.

The company, which employs 135 people, has been designing and manufacturing goals, posts and nets for a range of sports from its Suffolk factory since 1956.

In May its goals and nets were used in the Champions League final between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur in Spain.

It supplies sports from cricket to rugby, and hockey as well as football at all levels, in 30 different countries.

Kevin Utton, director of sales and marketing at Harrod Sport, said: "We are really proud to see our products representing Suffolk on the world stage and with the Netball World Cup in the UK this week, we're thrilled to be playing a part in inspiring the next generation of young athletes.

"2019 is proving an exciting year for our company and we're already looking ahead to the Rugby World Cup in Japan later this year where we will be supplying the rugby posts to all host venues.

"Overseas sales are a growing part of our business and we're working on our export strategy with a view to expanding existing markets and entering new markets in the years ahead, such as South America."