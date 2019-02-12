Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Enteries are open for the 2019 Suffolk Business Awards!

Harrods? Pah! Woodbridge boasts store with best-dressed window

PUBLISHED: 17:22 13 February 2019 | UPDATED: 17:37 13 February 2019

Paul Venediger and Kirsteen Torrance owners of Woodbridge Kitchen Company which has beaten Harrods to a national award

Paul Venediger and Kirsteen Torrance owners of Woodbridge Kitchen Company which has beaten Harrods to a national award

Archant

A family-run shop has beaten the world-famous Harrods department store to bag a prestigious award for its window displays.

The snowmen bins that impressed the judgesThe snowmen bins that impressed the judges

The Woodbridge Kitchen Company, in the Thoroughfare, triumphed over the Knightsbridge giant for Britain’s Best Window Display in the Housewares Innovation Awards

The judges raved about the displays which included biscuit chandeliers, rubbish bin snowmen, a cascade of teapots and an indoor beach.

The displays topped those at Harrods, whose multi-million-pound budget on window decorating has stretched to 23 glittering exhibits designed by Dolce and Gabbana, an installation of 600 shoeboxes, a circus and giant jewel-encrusted Christmas dinner.

MORE: Why Suffolk could soon become a big draw for visitors from across the pond

The teapot cascade display that beat HarrodsThe teapot cascade display that beat Harrods

Paul Venediger, co-owner of the Woodbridge Kitchen Company said: “This is a staggering achievement for our business and we are absolutely delighted to have our attention to detail and creativity recognised in this way. The award makes all the hard work worthwhile.

“We strive to create a very special shopping experience for customers and this is testament to the hard work of our whole team.”

Among recent window displays for the kitchen store included a full-size replica of the biscuit chandelier which first appeared on the Great British Bake-off.

This was created for Choose Woodbridge, the business and tourism organisation for the town, when it entered the Great British High Street Awards – it was awarded a ‘highly commended’.

The biscuit chandelier inspired by Great British Bake OffThe biscuit chandelier inspired by Great British Bake Off

For the display everything was handmade by co-owner Kirsteen Torrance. The cost of the display was £25 – covering baking ingredients.

Meanwhile the average spend on decorating Harrods’ windows stands at £7 million.

According to Alexander Wells-Greco, Harrods’ head of visual merchandising, the store boasts 70 staff dedicated to its windows.

In an interview with fashion magazine Drapers he said: “As experts of the exceptional and makers of magic, it is our job to take our customers on a journey.

“Most schemes occur in a 360 environment. We change the windows at the front of the store 10 times a year and the side windows nine times.

“Christmas always stands out for me as it is naturally the biggest project we undertake. We spend a good 11 months working on the festive concepts and the display stays up for two months, slightly longer than normal.”

In contrast Woodbridge Kitchen Company has just four staff who execute its visuals and just one window in which to show off.

James Lightfoot, chairman of Choose Woodbridge, said: “In comparison to Harrods, the kitchen store is miniscule and yet, like David and Goliath, it has stomped all over the competition and come out on top.

“We are very proud of the Woodbridge Kitchen Company – one of our many independent businesses in the town.”

As well as beating Harrods to the best dressed window, the store was the only highly-commended retailer among the finalists in the Britain’s Best Independent Cookshop category of the awards.

Paul added: “We may well be a small business in a small market town in rural Suffolk, but what a great town Woodbridge is.

“We’re delighted to co-exist with so many wonderful independent businesses, these awards cap a great year for us, and for Woodbridge which performed so well in the Great British High Street award last summer.”

Most Read

Man found dead after being stabbed in the back

Castle Park was still accessible, with Essex Police cars and officers blocking the entrance to Ryegate Road Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

‘That’s unbelievable why that happened’ – Lambert on Martyn Waghorn’s return to Ipswich Town with Derby County

Ipswich Town sold Martyn Waghorn to Derby County for an initial £5m last summer following his 16-goal debut season. He returns to Portman Road for the first time tonight. Photo: PA

Tributes to inspirational young chef who died in fire next to football pitch

Leon Clark Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

‘Don’t do it in front of 25,000 people – do it inside, then we’ll see’ – Lambert says Norwich coach challenged him to fight

Paul Lambert is held back as tempers flare up just before half-time at Carrow Road. The Town boss was sent off as a result. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Passengers face delays after person hit by train

An Intercity train at Ipswich Station heading for London, Stock Image

Most Read

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

Prices have been slashed at major cinemas in Norwich Photo : Steve Adams

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

Rebecca Wilson was jailed for 16 months for possession of a bladed article, theft from shops and threatening behaviour. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Motorcyclist in critical condition after medical episode while riding

Police shut Yaxham Road at the junction with Cutthroat Lane after a motorcyclist had a medical episode while riding. Pic: Archant.

More underground tours to Norwich’s own Diagon Alley announced

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I am absolutely devastated’ - Owner of second hand shop to shut store

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Teen found guilty of involvement in ‘flour bombing’ attack

The picture of Ms Morris covered in flour and eggs in Bury St Edmunds Picture: FACEBOOK

Murder victim’s mum - ‘Knife crime can happen to anyone’

Tom Brittain, who was murdered in Colchester in March 2013 Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Search for elderly woman called off after body found in sea

Diane Hatherly is missing from West Mersea Picture: ARCHANT

Councillor dropped from Tory candidates list after another clash with party

Christopher Hudson has not been selected to fight the district election. Picture: SIMON LEE

How to spot the signs that a “county line” drug supply is operating in your neighbourhood

Tonya Antonis from Suffolk police said bosses could not get complacent, but work to tackle county lines had proved effective to date. Picture: SU ANDERSON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists