E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Detailed bid to be developed for ‘freeport’ on east coast

25 November, 2020 - 05:30
The Port of Felixstowe Picture: ADAM BOUGHEY

The Port of Felixstowe Picture: ADAM BOUGHEY

(c) copyright newzulu.com

Work is underway to develop a detailed bid for a new freeport on the east coast.

Public and private sector leaders have set out a joint vision after the government published a prospectus outlining requirements for successful bids for freeport designation.

Freeport East would focus on the Port of Felixstowe and Harwich International Port – owned by Hutchison Ports.

Freeports will be created to help drive post-Brexit growth and will benefit from tax reliefs, simplified customs procedures, streamlined planning and wider government support.

Clemence Cheng, managing director of Hutchison Ports Europe, said the combination of Felixstowe and Harwich offered the UK a unique opportunity in the post-Brexit world, sitting as they do at the main junction point between the UK’s principal trade route to and from the Far East and key freight links to and from northern Europe.

Detailed plans will be set out in a formal bid document.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Developers look to move one step closer to 190 new homes on Ipswich fringe

Bellway Homes have submitted a reserved matters application for 190 homes off Old Norwich Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Parking crackdown in streets around hospital to be in place within a year

Residential roads around West Suffolk Hospital have suffered from problem parking by those using the hospital. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Detailed bid to be developed for ‘freeport’ on east coast

The Port of Felixstowe Picture: ADAM BOUGHEY

Explained: What do the latest figures tell us about Suffolk’s and Essex’s likely Covid tier?

Which Covid tier will Suffolk be in? What the data tells us Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Leading haulage operators secure port site

West Bank Terminal at the Port of Ipswich, which is owned by ABP Picture: Stephen Waller/ABP