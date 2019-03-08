Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Enteries are open for the 2019 Suffolk Business Awards!

Union’s shot across the bows for lighthouse authority

PUBLISHED: 18:44 29 March 2019 | UPDATED: 18:44 29 March 2019

Trinity house at the Quay in Harwich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Trinity house at the Quay in Harwich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Google Maps

Trinity House seamen in Essex will join the first pay strike by staff working for the lighthouse authority, in more than 500 years of its history.

Trinity House ships Galatea and Patricia at HarwichTrinity House ships Galatea and Patricia at Harwich

The seafarers, who are members of Unite, have a key role in maintaining safety in British waters.

Unite says they are taking strike action on April 3 after seven years of below inflation pay rises, or no increases at all.

Unite has 34 members working on three lighthouse tenders - Galatea and Alert based in Harwich, and the Patricia whose home port is Swansea, south Wales.

Its 20 members at Harwich will walk out for 24 hours from 2pm on Wednesday in a move the union described as “a shot across the bows” of the management at Trinity House Lighthouse Services (Corporation of Trinity House Deptford Strond).

Talks on Thursday between Unite and the management, under the auspices of the conciliation service Acas, failed to reach agreement.

Unite’s members voted by 90% for strike action.

A spokesman for Trinity House said they were aware of the strike action over pay.

He said: “All our staff are highly valued, but Trinity House salaries are subject to public sector pay policy, and all staff have been awarded the maximum possible within the Civil Service rules.

“Regular meetings have taken place with the union and Trinity House remains open to consider any proposals which might be achievable within the rules that we are obliged to follow.

“The 18/19 year has now closed with all staff both ashore and afloat receiving the maximum 1.5% award and we await government guidance for the current year.

“In terms of the shipping sector in particular, Trinity House believes that the package overall needs to be taken into consideration, which includes a strong emphasis on training and a Civil Service pension.

“The strike action is planned to take place over a crew change period when ships would routinely be in port. The union has provided assurances that urgent safety critical work will be unaffected and therefore the ships remain available to respond appropriately to any new risks within our waters.

“The proposed industrial action does not affect the normal operation of Trinity House’s physical or digital aids to navigation.”

Most Read

Tributes paid to “young and inspirational” science teacher

Daniel Greenwood was a science teacher at Hadleigh High School, who had worked at the school since 2016 Picture: ROBERT EDWARDS

BMW stopped in police chase drama on A12

Officers from Suffolk Constabulary assisted colleagues from Essex Police in stopping the vehicle in Woodbridge. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK'S ROADS & ARMED POLICING TEAM

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

A second collision has taken place on the A14 eastbound near Bury St Edmunds Picture: JERRY TURNER

Crews tackle huge fire at Suffolk nature reserve

Three acres of undergrowth is alight at North Warren Nature Reserve in Aldeburgh Picture: PICASA/CITIZENSIDE.COM

Man dies after being found in River Lark in Bury St Edmunds

A man has died after being found in the River Lark near Tesco in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Tributes paid to “young and inspirational” science teacher

Daniel Greenwood was a science teacher at Hadleigh High School, who had worked at the school since 2016 Picture: ROBERT EDWARDS

BMW stopped in police chase drama on A12

Officers from Suffolk Constabulary assisted colleagues from Essex Police in stopping the vehicle in Woodbridge. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK'S ROADS & ARMED POLICING TEAM

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

A second collision has taken place on the A14 eastbound near Bury St Edmunds Picture: JERRY TURNER

Crews tackle huge fire at Suffolk nature reserve

Three acres of undergrowth is alight at North Warren Nature Reserve in Aldeburgh Picture: PICASA/CITIZENSIDE.COM

Man dies after being found in River Lark in Bury St Edmunds

A man has died after being found in the River Lark near Tesco in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man who bought seaside theatre for £1 rules out flats plans

Owner and operator of the Spa Pavilion, Felixstowe businessman Ray Anderson

Union’s shot across the bows for lighthouse authority

Trinity house at the Quay in Harwich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Bury Town hit by injuries ahead of trip to Barking

Bury Town midfielder Ryan Horne, in action during against leaders Bowers & Pitsea, faces a fitness test today. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Man found collapsed in Clare Country Park died of hypothermia, coroner concludes

John Harding was found collapsed in Clare Country Park on February 27 Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Six vehicle collision closes lane of A14 eastbound near Bury St Edmunds

A second collision has taken place on the A14 eastbound near Bury St Edmunds Picture: JERRY TURNER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists