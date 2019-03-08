‘Not long’ before residents can move in to Suffolk housing scheme

From left, Darren Webb Elliott Bragg and Simon Metcalfe at the Havebury Housing site at Tayfen Road, Bury St Edmunds Picture: MIXBROW Mixbrow

A £4m affordable housing scheme in Bury St Edmunds is close to completion.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

From left, Elliott Bragg, Darren Webb and Simon Metcalfe at the Havebury Housing site at Tayfen Road, Bury St Edmunds Picture: MIXBROW From left, Elliott Bragg, Darren Webb and Simon Metcalfe at the Havebury Housing site at Tayfen Road, Bury St Edmunds Picture: MIXBROW

The 36 home development for Havebury Housing Partnership at Tayfen Road has reached a key stage, with 30 to 40 workers carrying out nearly every element of construction work, including groundworks, bricklaying, first fix carpentry and roofing on the new build, as well as various works to convert existing buildings into apartments.

Senior project manager at Havebury, Elliott Bragg, visited the site to review progress.

MORE – Project aims to show how silk is woven into fabric of Suffolk town

He was shown around by managing director Darren Webb and site manager Simon Metcalfe from Mixbrow Construction, the main contractor.

The scheme will provide 36 one-bed and two-bed apartments – 28 as shared ownership and eight as affordable rent.

The development, which is being part funded by Homes England, sits behind The Beerhouse on land connecting Tayfen Road and Station Hill.

Elliott Bragg said: “It is great to see how work has advanced over the past few months and exciting to think that it won’t be long now before residents will be able to move into their new homes.

“The plan has been well thought through and has made the most of the space available by converting the two older buildings that housed The Old Maltings and Lucky Break Snooker Hall, and constructing a new building spread over three and four storeys, with a stepped design to reflect the contours of the land.”

Two Bury St Edmunds businesses are also involved in the scheme. Rees Pryer, based on Kempson Way, is the architect and Morrish & Partners in Whiting Street are the civil engineering and structural designers.

When completed in the summer, the flats will sit round a central community garden with pedestrian access from Station Hill and Tayfen Road. Vehicle access will be from Station Hill only. There will be parking for 18 vehicles and each home will have two cycle spaces.

The shared ownership properties will be available to buy on the open market, potential purchasers will be able to register their interest through Bychoice Estate Agents.

Celebrate Suffolk and north Essex businesses with us. Enter the Suffolk Business Awards here