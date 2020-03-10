E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Care group snaps up 'fantastic' homes

PUBLISHED: 19:40 11 March 2020

Healthcare Homes has acquired Saxlingham Hall near Norwich Picture: HEALTHCARE HOMES

Healthcare Homes has acquired Saxlingham Hall near Norwich Picture: HEALTHCARE HOMES

Healthcare Homes

A care homes group has purchased two more for an undisclosed sum, taking its total number of residential and nursing homes to 39.

From left, Healthcare Homes Group managers Matt King (group finance director), Helen Gidlow (chief operating officer) and Gordon Cochrane (chief executive) Picture: HEALTHCARE HOMES

Healthcare Homes Group, based at Ardleigh, near Colchester, has acquired two Norfolk-based nursing homes from Saxlingham Hall Nursing Home Limited, which was founded by Alan and Jane Bird.

Saxlingham Hall Nursing Home, near Norwich, and also Walcot Hall Nursing Home, near Diss, have been owned by Mr Bird for a number of years.

MORE - Farming faces 'massive disruptor event' as UK government takes sector in new direction

Mr Bird bought Saxlingham Hall Nursing Home, a former manor house which lies on the outskirts of Saxlingham Nethergate, in 1980 - becoming its second owner since it became a nursing home in the 1950s. He acquired Walcot Hall Nursing Home in 2005.

Saxlingham Hall - which is listed by the Care Quality Commission as 'requiring improvement' - was extended and modernised to provide quality long term care and respite services for up to 36 people.

Healthcare Homes had snapped up Walcot Hall near Diss Picture: HEALTHCARE HOMES

You may also want to watch:

The 18th century Walcot Hall - which is rated 'good' by the CQC - provides respite and long term care for up to for up to 42 people and is set in three acres of ground with a small lake and expansive lawns.

Gordon Cochrane, chief executive of Healthcare Homes, said: 'Both Saxlingham Hall and Walcot Hall are fantastic homes that have been managed with professional dedication since 1980. We are delighted to complete the purchase of the homes and very much look forward to working with the existing team to continue delivering the same high standards of care that residents and their families are accustomed to.'

Healthcare Homes chief operatiing officer Helen Gidlow said they were very much looking forward to working with the care teams at both sites.

'We already have nine care homes located in Norfolk and are delighted to offer further quality nursing care services to people across the county.'

The purchase completed on March 10, 2020.

Healthcare Homes was founded in 2005 and employs more than 3,000 staff. It has homes throughout East Anglia and into the South of England, which are registered for more than 1,800 residents.

Its 12 Manorcourt Homecare branches undertake more than 1.5m visits a year to people requiring home-based support and care services.

