Suffolk gin-making couple take products nationwide

An independent Suffolk gin distillery set up by a couple has launched itself on the national stage with a tie-in with an Ipswich distributor.

Heart of Suffolk Distillery, based at Stowmarket, which was launched by husband and wife team Karen and Martyn Luke in 2017, is working with Springvale Foods to upscale the brand.

Springvale works with speciality food and drink brands to target independent retailers such as farm shops, garden centres, delis and convenience stores. The new partnership will allow the small-batch gin brand to reach new markets beyond East Anglia.

"Our aim for year two was to increase our distribution on a national scale and working with Springvale Foods will allow us to do just that," said Mrs Luke.

"We've been working really hard and attending various trade shows across the country to promote our brand and our products and it really seems to be working. We are getting a lot of interest from both the on and off trade."

As part of the partnership with Springvale, the three products in the Lukes' range - Betty's, Rosie's and Ivy's gin - will feature in its brochures.

"We are delighted to be working with Springvale Foods. They are a fantastic local firm and this will provide a brilliant opportunity for us to get our brand directly in front of key buyers in the speciality food and drinks trade. We have already received our first big order through them and we hope there will be many more," said Mrs Luke.