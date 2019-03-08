Residents see energy bills cut by 56% as ground source heat pumps installed

Quayside Court housing estate and the plant room, showing the heat pump system installed by Finn Geotherm Picture: FINN GEOTHERM Finn Geotherm

Residents of a 1970s social housing scheme in Lakenheath have seen their heating bills halved thanks to a new renewable energy system installed in the parking area.

The occupants of 21 bungalows at Flagship's Quayside Court are now warmed during the winter months by a new communal ground source heat pump installed by Norfolk-based Finn Geotherm.

It worked with heating firm Gasway Services - which is part of the Flagship Group - to replace a costly old heating system for the homes, which included individual electric storage heaters and a shared oil boiler.

Heat is collected from under ground via 14 boreholes, with two ground source heat pumps generating all the heating and hot water for each home. Every bungalow is individually metered and customers are only charged for the energy they use.

Residents' energy bills are now around 56% less than before, and energy use has been cut by 70%

"The savings should make a real difference for them," said Flagship's Charlie Conley.

"Quayside Court is our second district heating installation and we hope to see many more in the future. It is also interesting that this technology, which was actually developed in 1945, can help towards tackling fuel poverty."

Guy Ransom, commercial director at Finn Geotherm, said they were "delighted" to be involved in a scheme which had such a positive impact on the residents.

"Not only does this system eradicate fuel poverty and create homes that they can enjoy living in, but the system will also significantly reduce energy use and cut carbon emissions. It is a pleasure to be working with an organisation which not only puts its customers at the heart of its operations, but also its environmental responsibilities," he said.