Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Spotting the signs of domestic abuse, at work

PUBLISHED: 14:44 28 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:45 28 November 2018

HR specialists Waddington Brown got together with the Lighthouse charity for a training event about domestic abuse, and where it might show or impact on the workplace. Stephanie Harris, Waddington Brown, Deb Johnson, Lighthouse, Emma Gunton, Waddington Brown, Rosie Barrack, Waddington Brown, Katherine Ashulwalia, Lighthouse, Laura Squirrell, Lighthouse, Gill Dean, Lighthouse Picture: SONIA SHELCOTT

HR specialists Waddington Brown got together with the Lighthouse charity for a training event about domestic abuse, and where it might show or impact on the workplace. Stephanie Harris, Waddington Brown, Deb Johnson, Lighthouse, Emma Gunton, Waddington Brown, Rosie Barrack, Waddington Brown, Katherine Ashulwalia, Lighthouse, Laura Squirrell, Lighthouse, Gill Dean, Lighthouse Picture: SONIA SHELCOTT

Archant

HR specialists Waddington Brown collaborated with Lighthouse to highlight the effects of domestic abuse in the workplace, and the impact it has on business.

The Ipswich event coincided with the National White Ribbon Campaign – 16 Days of Action Against Domestic Violence.

Suffolk businesses learnt how an estimated 8 million paid workdays are lost due to this problem.

Many workplaces are simply not trained or prepared to deal with the situation and with domestic abuse cases on the rise in Suffolk, up by 27% in the last year alone, the need for training and awareness in this subject area has never been more important.

Katherine Ashulwalia, training co-ordinator at Lighthouse said: “Victims frequently find the workplace to be a safe haven—a place where they can feel `normal,’ have friends, and feel valued. In addition, without the financial resources that employment brings, they often have little hope for financial independence.”

She added: “For these very reasons, an abuser might feel threatened by the victim’s workplace and might want to sabotage work attendance and performance. The workplace is an easy place for an abuser to track down a victim.”

“An employer should be prepared to implement policies, practices and procedures to help manage domestic violence victims, assist them in seeking the advice and support they need and prevent workplace violence.”

“I think what we have all taken away from today’s session is that as an employer are we looking after our own people? Are we talking about it?’” said Emma Gunton, managing director of Waddington Brown.

“Having a Domestic Abuse Policy in place and nominating a domestic abuse champion in your organisation can help. However, it is important to support these policies by providing training for your staff so that they can adequately handle issues of domestic abuse.”

Lighthouse also delivers Domestic Abuse awareness training for businesses, agencies and charities. They provide a healthy relationships programme for schools called Expect Respect.

More than £250 was raised at the event from registrations, which were donated to the Lighthouse charity.

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

WATCH: Marks and Spencer opening its new food hall a day after closing down another store just eight miles down the road

14:02 Jessica Hill
Wlaton-on-the-naze M&S store opening

Marks & Spencer today opened the doors to its latest food hall outlet.

REVEALED: the top 100 companies in Suffolk

08:39 Jessica Hill
Rob Thomson of Grant Thornton and Jonathan Agar of Birketts. Picture: Grant Thornton

Now in its 17th year, Suffolk Limited is one of the key events in the region’s business calender.

Spotting the signs of domestic abuse, at work

59 minutes ago David Vincent
HR specialists Waddington Brown got together with the Lighthouse charity for a training event about domestic abuse, and where it might show or impact on the workplace. Stephanie Harris, Waddington Brown, Deb Johnson, Lighthouse, Emma Gunton, Waddington Brown, Rosie Barrack, Waddington Brown, Katherine Ashulwalia, Lighthouse, Laura Squirrell, Lighthouse, Gill Dean, Lighthouse Picture: SONIA SHELCOTT

HR specialists Waddington Brown collaborated with Lighthouse to highlight the effects of domestic abuse in the workplace, and the impact it has on business.

Suffolk Limited: Could automation solve the biggest problems facing Suffolk’s leading companies?

12:38 Jessica Hill
A Self driving vehicle allows you to read a printed magazine. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto.

A study released today showing Suffolk’s top 100 most successful businesses paints a positive picture of healthy growth for the county’s leading businesses. But the architects of the Suffolk Limited report say that some big changes could be on the horizon, thanks to the new technologies that the world is embracing.

US craft brewer creates beers which pays homage to his Suffolk roots

12:09 Sarah Chambers
Dan Hyde, owner and chief brewer at the Suffolk Punch in New Carolina, who has brewed a beer called The Unruly Pig ESB (extra special bitter) Picture: SUFFOLK PUNCH

An American craft brewer has raised a glass to his idyllic Suffolk childhood by creating an English-style beer over in the States.

Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

REVEALED: the top 100 companies in Suffolk

Rob Thomson of Grant Thornton and Jonathan Agar of Birketts. Picture: Grant Thornton

Video ‘It’s nothing to do with who signed who’ – Lambert on not picking Nsiala and Nolan

Toto Nsiala and Jon Nolan were brought to Ipswich Town by their former Shrewsbury and Grimsby boss Paul Hurst. Photo: ITFC

Video Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre given green light for next three years

Friends Katelyn and Chloe enjoying their waffles on a stick at Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre 2018. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Ipswich town centre “stabbed in back” as council’s development arm buys retail park at Martlesham, says Tory opposition

Anglia Retail Park off Bury Road has had a new lease of life since B&Q departed. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Video ‘It’s going to be a long time until they have success unless something changes’ - Hurst reflects on Town job

Paul Hurst was sacked as Ipswich Town manager on October 24. Picture Pagepix

Video ‘I don’t want to go long’ – Lambert will stick to his passing principles in attempt to entertain

Paul Lambert gives Jonas Knudsen instructions. Photo: Steve Waller

Topic pages

Education Health
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide