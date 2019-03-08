Over 55s’ chance to bag a free tablet

The pace of technological development increases all the time but one Suffolk learning provider has the answer for those struggling to keep up.

Realise Futures has announced new computer tablet courses for those over 55 which will run across the county –and all participants who meet the eligibility criteria will get a free tablet.

The social enterprise, which has been providing community learning in the county for more than 25 years, runs the courses on behalf of Age UK Suffolk from learning centres in Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds, Lowestoft, Stowmarket and Newmarket.

The well-established tablet course is delivered to around 100 people a year and gives mature students a solid grounding in how to use new technology.

During the 10-week course learners are taught how to set up an email account, use apps and taking, storing and sending photographs.

The course is free and includes provision of a computer tablet which people can use throughout the course and keep afterwards with a donation of £25 being made to Age UK Suffolk.

New courses are beginning soon at:

• Realise Futures Learning Centre, Bury St Edmunds Library on March 22

• Stowmarket Scout Centre, Stowmarket on March 25

• Pemberton House, Curriers Lane, Ipswich on March 26

• Realise Futures Learning Centre, Lowestoft on March 27

Deborah Williams, Realise Futures learning and development operations manager, said: “It’s great to meet the learners on our computer clubs and to see how their confidence increases as they get online and get to grips with the digital world. The relaxed and unrushed sessions help people to keep in touch with friends and family and to connect and to stay safe in an increasingly online world.

“And, of course the clubs have an important social aspect, reducing isolation and building friendships which continue between sessions and long after the course has finished.”

Jo Reeder, head of fundraising and marketing at Age UK Suffolk said: “We are delighted to be working in partnership with Realise Futures on such an important scheme that enables older people in Suffolk to learn new, and often life-changing skills that can directly tackle loneliness and social isolation. The need for this type of training has become so apparent with the ongoing waiting lists for these courses.”

Realise Futures has been running the tablet course for the past two years.

Participant Eileen Rowe from Stowmarket said the tablet course she is currently on is “excellent”.

“I used a word processor at work 30 years ago, but now it’s all changed,” she said. “Now I’m retired it’s a challenge keeping up with my grandchildren and technology. But I’ve learned how to use email, and I’ve just received a scan of my first great grandchild, which was so special.”