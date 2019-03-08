E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Henley's of Wivenhoe 'plaiced' among top fish and chip shops in the country

PUBLISHED: 19:29 06 August 2019

Lisa and David Henley, owner of Henley's of Wivenhoe fish and chip shop, is in the running to become the best fish and chip shop in the country. Picture: SU ANDERSON

An award-winning Essex chippy hopes to batter the rest of the competition as it is shortlisted to become the fish and chip shop of the year.

Henley's of Wivenhoe fish and chip shop is in the running to become the best fish and chip shop in the country. Picture: SU ANDERSON.Henley's of Wivenhoe fish and chip shop is in the running to become the best fish and chip shop in the country. Picture: SU ANDERSON.

Henley's of Wivenhoe has been named among the best in the region and one of 60 businesses shortlisted for the trophy - which is the flagship category in the 2020 National Fish & Chip Awards.

David Henley, owner of the popular fish and chip shop, said: "We are absolutely ecstatic to be shortlisted and to have this kind of recognition.

"It just shows how much hard work we put in.

"We don't just have fantastic fish and chips, but everything about the business is great - how we interact with the community and the sustainability of our fish."

The chippy has won the regional award five times in the past, but owner David hopes that this time they can "batter the competition" and be recognised nationally.

Henley's is also one of the first and only shops in the country to have Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) certification, which shows their commitment to sustainability.

The MSC is a non-profit organisation which sets a standard for sustainable fishing - and gives businesses full details of where and when the fish were caught.

Organised by Seafish, the public body that supports the £10bn UK seafood industry, The National Fish & Chip Awards are the UK's premier awards for fish and chips.

They recognise outstanding businesses across the country that are serving incredible fish and chips and providing excellent customer service. Shortlisted businesses have gone above and beyond to secure their place in the shortlist stage of the competition and showcase the nation's favourite takeaway dish.

The UK Top 60 shops will now go forward to the next round of judging in a bid to make the UK Top 20 shortlist stage.

The winner of the Fish and Chip Shop of the Year Award will be announced at The National Fish & Chip Awards' 32nd anniversary ceremony in London on 23 January 2020.

