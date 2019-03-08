Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Enteries are open for the 2019 Suffolk Business Awards!

Suffolk entrepreneur at the centre of fraud claims welcomes day in court as he fights charges

PUBLISHED: 11:50 25 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:50 25 March 2019

Dr Mike Lynch when he was in Ipswich Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Dr Mike Lynch when he was in Ipswich Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

The Suffolk software entrepreneur at the centre of what’s been dubbed the UK’s biggest fraud trial is said to be pleased finally to have the opportunity to respond to accusations made against him in an English courtroom.

A bitter eight-year battle between Mike Lynch, the founder of Cambridge software business Autonomy, and its purchaser, Hewlett Packard (HP), comes to a head on Monday (March 25) as HP sues him in the high court in London for more than £3.3bn over the £8bn sale of the company in 2011.

Dr Lynch strenuously denies any wrongdoing, claiming that HP botched the purchase of Autonomy, and that their case is about a dispute over differing accounting systems in the US and UK at the time of sale.

MORE – IT giant sues leading UK technology entrepreneur

Separately, in the US, a fraud case against Dr Lynch, who lives in the Woodbridge area with his family, was ramped up on Friday (March 22) where additional charges were laid.

US prosecutors added three new criminal charges to their indictment against him, including a new charge of securities fraud, as well as additional charges of wire fraud and conspiracy.

They are part of a 17-count indictment filed with the federal court in San Francisco.

The UK civil case, which will take place in the High Court’s Chancery Division, will be a complex one, and is expected to last nine months, with Dr Lynch taking the stand.

A spokeswoman for Dr Lynch said: “Mike Lynch is pleased to finally have the opportunity to respond in court to HP’s accusations. There was no fraud at Autonomy.

“Rather, this is a case that distils down to a dispute over differences between UK and US accounting systems and will focus on the appropriate exercise of business judgments made in a particular context and time with the full knowledge and approval of numerous financial and technical experts and advisers,” she said.

“The real story is that HP, after a history of failed acquisitions, botched the purchase of Autonomy and destroyed the company, seeking to blame others. Mike will not be a scapegoat for their failures.”

HP claims Autonomy founder Mike Lynch and chief financial officer Sushovan Hussain inflated the value of Autonomy before the sale – a charge both deny.

Mr Lynch and Mr Hussain deny the claims.

Dr Lynch was fired from Autonomy, where he had continued to be employed in mid-2012, and in November of the same year the value of Autonomy was written down by HP in its books by around £6.6bn. It said £3.8bn of that was based on pre-acquisition “accounting improprieties, misrepresentations and disclosure failures”.

Most Read

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

Motorists on the A14 have been caught in serious delays after a crash at Sproughton (stock image) Picture: JERRY TURNER

Body of woman found in river in Hadleigh

Forensic vehicles have also been spotted at the scene but a wide cordon is in place to allow the police to carry out an investigation Picture: CHARLOTTE SMITH-JARVIS

Landowners abandon plans to pay for protection of beauty spot at risk

Left to right: David Kemp, coastal manager for the Environment Agency; Prof Jane Maxim, Trustee and Funding Committee chairman; Giles Bloomfield, easter area manager ESIDB; Sir Edward Greenwell, chairman Alde and Ore Estuary Partnership; and Karen Thomas, partnership and strategy manager ESIDB Picture: SUPPLIED BY ALDE AND ORE ESTUARY PARTNERSHIP

Eight games left... Tipping point, basement battle and the chance to be party poopers

Town head to Bolton on April 6 for a basement battle. Photo: PA

Police find car with 15 people packed inside

The Mercedes which was stopped in Ipswich, which police said had 15 people on board. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

Most Read

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

Motorists on the A14 have been caught in serious delays after a crash at Sproughton (stock image) Picture: JERRY TURNER

Body of woman found in river in Hadleigh

Forensic vehicles have also been spotted at the scene but a wide cordon is in place to allow the police to carry out an investigation Picture: CHARLOTTE SMITH-JARVIS

Landowners abandon plans to pay for protection of beauty spot at risk

Left to right: David Kemp, coastal manager for the Environment Agency; Prof Jane Maxim, Trustee and Funding Committee chairman; Giles Bloomfield, easter area manager ESIDB; Sir Edward Greenwell, chairman Alde and Ore Estuary Partnership; and Karen Thomas, partnership and strategy manager ESIDB Picture: SUPPLIED BY ALDE AND ORE ESTUARY PARTNERSHIP

Eight games left... Tipping point, basement battle and the chance to be party poopers

Town head to Bolton on April 6 for a basement battle. Photo: PA

Police find car with 15 people packed inside

The Mercedes which was stopped in Ipswich, which police said had 15 people on board. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Take care extra in spring weather, motorcyclists urged

Police in Suffolk want to bring the number of motorcycle deaths in the county down to zero. Courses are run from the Martlesham police headquarters on Friday nights and Saturdays Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

‘Respect and gratitude’ theme to mental health staff awards night

NSFT Awards 2019. Celebrations at the NSFT Putting People First Staff Awards 2019. Photo: NSFT

Drivers caught in delays after EIGHT vehicle crash on A12

The crash caused delays on the A12 between Marks Tey and Kelvedon Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Midfielder Bishop on the prospect of a ‘game-changing’ pre-season

Teddy Bishop is looking back to his best after a few tough years. Photo: Steve Waller

Take a look at the party-goers of Carbon

Where you partying in Carbon on Saturday 23 March? Picture: LICKLIST
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists