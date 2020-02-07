E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

High court judge dismisses campaigners' case over deciding airport expansion

PUBLISHED: 16:31 07 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:31 07 February 2020

The main terminal at Stansted Airport Picture: STANSTED AIRPORT

The main terminal at Stansted Airport Picture: STANSTED AIRPORT

Archant

Campaigners' hopes of getting a decision on Stansted airport's expansion plans to be decided at national rather than local level have been dashed.

Stansted Airport check-in desks Picture: LONDON STANSTED AIRPORTStansted Airport check-in desks Picture: LONDON STANSTED AIRPORT

A high court judge decided that the transport secretary does not have a statutory duty to treat Stansted's bid to raise an annual ceiling on passenger numbers to 43m as a Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project (NSIP)

Stop Stansted Expansion (SSE) launched its high court bid last year in a case heard by Mr Justice Dove in November. The case centred around the statutory definition of a NSIP.

MORE - Tourism chiefs work together to drive up visitor numbers across region



It argued that the application should be dealt with nationally rather than by Uttlesford District Council (UDC).

A Stansted spokesman welcomed the "unequivocal dismissal", adding it was "deeply regrettable that a significant amount of taxpayers' money has been wasted in this way".

Passengers in the departure lounge at Stansted Airport Picture: LUCY MARTINPassengers in the departure lounge at Stansted Airport Picture: LUCY MARTIN

"The judgment endorses the government's policy on 'Making Best Use' of existing runways, which ensures that aviation's carbon emissions are managed in a joined-up way at a national level. This means the judgment also raises serious questions about the way UDC has handled our application and sought to take its own view on these issues."

You may also want to watch:

He added that the airport was "disappointed" at the council's refusal of its application earlier this year, adding that it would be taking the judgment into account as it considers its next steps.

"The High Court ruling also raises serious questions over the way UDC handled the climate change matters relating to the application," the Stansted spokesman said.

The application was given the thumbs up by the Conservative-led council but when it fell from power last May, the new Residents 4 Uttlesford administration decided to review aspects of it.

In January a special planning committee meeting went against officer advice and voted to turn down the application, citing concerns around air quality, noise and climate change.

SSE chairman Peter Sanders said the group was considering its options. "There are different procedures to be followed depending on whether this application ends up being dealt with through the traditional appeal process of a Public Inquiry or is designated as a Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project. The NSIP process would be less expensive and less resource-intensive than a public inquiry for both SSE and Uttlesford District Council," he said. ​

"Regardless of how events unfold in the coming months and beyond, UDC's rejection of these proposals for further major expansion at Stansted Airport has demonstrated the kind of resolve that we hope will be shown everywhere in future when an applicant seeks to ride roughshod over the health of the local community and in disregard of the climate emergency."​

Most Read

Coronation Street star pictured in Suffolk cafe

David Neilson, who plays Roy Cropper in ITV's Coronation Street, has been spotted at a Suffolk cafe. Picture: PA ARCHIVE/ PA IMAGES

New Italian restaurant run by TV presenter opening soon

The new Watson and Walpole restaurant will open in Framlingham in April 2020 Picture: Contributed

Could you be entitled to thousands of pounds? See if your surname is on our list

Could you be entitled to inherit money from an unclaimed estate? Picture: CHRIS RADBURN/PA WIRE

End of an era as Boots shuts Ipswich store

Boots is the only original store still open from the selection of shops and restaurants that opened initially back in 1992.

Get wine, gin, cheeseboards and Tiptree cakes at new Suffolk wine bar

A new wine bar has opened in Suffolk, the Cobblers wine bar is a stylish new addition to Hadleigh highstreet Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Most Read

Coronation Street star pictured in Suffolk cafe

David Neilson, who plays Roy Cropper in ITV's Coronation Street, has been spotted at a Suffolk cafe. Picture: PA ARCHIVE/ PA IMAGES

New Italian restaurant run by TV presenter opening soon

The new Watson and Walpole restaurant will open in Framlingham in April 2020 Picture: Contributed

Could you be entitled to thousands of pounds? See if your surname is on our list

Could you be entitled to inherit money from an unclaimed estate? Picture: CHRIS RADBURN/PA WIRE

End of an era as Boots shuts Ipswich store

Boots is the only original store still open from the selection of shops and restaurants that opened initially back in 1992.

Get wine, gin, cheeseboards and Tiptree cakes at new Suffolk wine bar

A new wine bar has opened in Suffolk, the Cobblers wine bar is a stylish new addition to Hadleigh highstreet Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Rubber-necking airman ‘thankful to be alive’ after causing A14 crash

Joshua Godin was busy looking at police dealing with an incident in the opposite carriageway Picture: JAMES BASS

Mechanic keeps licence despite clocking 68mph on 30mph stretch of road

Scott Stewart's Ford Focus was recorded travelling at 68mph along a 30mph stretch of road Picture: ARCHANT

Orwell Bridge set to close for 15 HOURS on Sunday

The Orwell Bridge is planned to close this weekend as Met Office puts yellow weather warning in place for Suffolk. Picture: ARCHANT

How well has your child’s school performed in the latest GCSE league table for Suffolk?

Students at work at Debenham High School Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Eight charged following dawn raids in connection with county lines investigation

Eight people have been arrested following a series of dawn raids Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24