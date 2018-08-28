Rain

Warning – Dog food could contain dangerous levels of vitamin D

PUBLISHED: 15:40 04 February 2019

A selection of dog food could cause harm to dogs due to high levels of vitamin D. Picture: GEORGE RYAN

A selection of dog food could cause harm to dogs due to high levels of vitamin D. Picture: GEORGE RYAN

Archant

Hill’s Pet Nutrition are recalling a selection of its canned dog food due to potentially elevated levels of vitamin D, which can be harmful to dogs.

Hill's Pet Nutrition are recalling a number of products which could potentially contain high levels of vitamin D. Picture: SUFFOLK TRADING STANDARDSHill's Pet Nutrition are recalling a number of products which could potentially contain high levels of vitamin D. Picture: SUFFOLK TRADING STANDARDS

Vitamin D is an essential nutrient for dogs, however if it is ingested over a long period of time it can lead to serious health issues.

Increased volumes of vitamin D may cause vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling, weight loss and more serious conditions including renal dysfunction.

Suffolk Trading Standards have issued a warning for a series of multi-pack products which may exceed the recommended intake of vitamin D.

•Prescription Diet Canine i/d.

Pack size 12 x 360g, batch code 102020T18, best before October 2020.

•Prescription Diet Canine w/d

Pack size 12 x 370g, batch code 102020T05, best before October 2020.

• Science Plan Canine Mature Adult Active Longevity Chicken

Pack size 12 x 370g, batch code 102020T14, best before October 2020.

• Science Plan Canine Advance Adult Fitness Chicken

Pack size 12 x 370g, batch code 102020T27, best before October 2020.

• Prescription Diet Canine z/d

Pack size 12 x 370g, batch code 102020T17, best before October 2020.

Customers who have bought any of the above dog food should immediately stop feeding their dogs with any of these products and return it to where it was purchased for a full refund.

If your dog is showing any symptoms of illness after eating the dog food you are advised to contact a veterinarian or the Hill’s Pet Nutrition consumer care line on 0800 282 438.

