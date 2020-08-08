E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Needham Market pub goes up for sale

PUBLISHED: 19:00 08 August 2020 | UPDATED: 19:14 08 August 2020

The Lion pub at Needham Market - there has been a pub on the site since the early 17th century. Picture: ARCHANT

A historic Suffolk pub has been put on the market.

The pub has been called The Lion since 1900. Picture: ARCHANTThe pub has been called The Lion since 1900. Picture: ARCHANT

The Lion in Ipswich Road, Needham Market, is on the market for £795,000 following the decision of licensees Martin and Marissa Hookham to retire after 34 years in charge behind the bar.

The property is being sold by Guy Simmonds, who describes it as “a well-appointed and eye catching” former coaching inn dating back to the early 17th century with “a well established regular and loyal trade from the local community and surrounding area and have an excellent reputation for a quality food destination venue.”

Suffolk CAMRA said the pub opened in 1618 as the Cock, was renamed the Three Feathers in 1673, then the Red Lion in 1682.

After 1811 it was owned by Messrs Cobbold of Cliff brewery. The current name dates from 1900.

For more details about the pub contact Guy Simmonds.

