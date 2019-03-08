E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Historic hotel building 'will be brought back to life' by renovation

PUBLISHED: 10:34 15 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:34 15 November 2019

The Rutland Arms in Newmarket has planning permission in place for an extensive refurbishment Picture: BEDFORD LODGE

BEDFORD LODGE

A historic Newmarket hotel is set to undergo a multi-million-pound refurbishment by a family-run firm, which also owns the luxury Bedford Lodge Hotel & Spa.

Review Hotels Ltd bought the historic Rutland Arms Hotel in Newmarket's High Street in March 2018 and has since been working on "extensive" plans to restore, renovate and refurbish the 17th-century building.

The newly-approved plans include enhancing the main building and renovating the adjacent annexe, which will house additional luxury bedrooms, meeting rooms and conference rooms for guests.

The refurbishment will include a new restaurant and state-of-the-art kitchen in the main building, as well as a redesigned interior to enhance the existing characteristics of the hotel, such as decorative ceilings, intricate fire places and stained-glass windows.

Noel Byrne, chief executive at the Rutland Arms Hotel and Bedford Lodge Hotel & Spa, said: "We are ecstatic to have received planning permission to proceed with the redevelopment of Rutland Arms Hotel.

"Standing prominently at the top of Newmarket High Street, the hotel is one of the most iconic buildings in the town and we are very excited to proceed with its transformation. Our plans will harness the rich history of the property, restoring it to its former glory."

Established in 1981, Review Hotels Ltd is owned by the Kean family.

Mike Kean, director, Review Hotels Ltd, said: "Rutland Arms Hotel is an incredibly exciting project and we are thrilled to have reached this major milestone with planning permission.

"All plans have been designed to ensure that the hotel is brought back to life, whilst being sympathetic to its original heritage.

"This is a significant investment for us, and we are committed to creating a hotel that will be a place for both local community and visitors to enjoy for the long-term."

Now that the proposed plans have been approved, Review Hotels Ltd will proceed to the design stage of the redevelopment.

It is expected that the project will be completed by the end of 2021.

Police launch investigation after woman, 40s, dies at famous pub

Police at The Magpie Inn on Sunday, where a woman died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Travel chaos as A14 closed in both directions after lorry crash

A lorry smashed through the central reservation on the A14 at Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

Man in 20s in critical condition after being punched and kicked outside pub

The serious assault took place outside the Moon and Starfish pub. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ram raiders use JCB to steal cash machine from Co-op

The Co-op in Debenham was ram raided overnight by offenders using a JCB. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

‘Sloightly on the huh’ – How many of these ‘Suffolk’ words and phrases do you use?

Charlie Haylock said it is crucial we keep a record of our dialect Picture: Friends of Thurston Library

