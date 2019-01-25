HMV closure 'a sad sign of the ever-changing high street'

HMV in Bury St Edmunds is closing down next month. Picture: GREGG BROWN Archant

Closing down posters have appeared in the windows of HMV in Bury St Edmunds - with the space rumoured to be making way for JD Sports.

The town's only HMV store in the Arc shopping centre will close its doors on Saturday, January 25, in what has been called a "sad sign of the ever-changing high street" by a local business expert.

A closing down sale is underway at the store and a representative of the centre has confirmed the news of its closure.

However, they were unable to give any further details about why it's closing and what could be taking its place - despite the rumours surfacing online which suggest that JD could move there.

Mark Cordell, chief executive of the Business Improvement District (BID) in Bury St Edmunds, said he was "sad but not surprised" to hear the news.

He said: "HMV has been an established part of our town and it was one of the first retailers to open at the Arc shopping centre 10 years ago.

"The closure has been announced a couple of times previously and HMV has always been able to retain its place here. It would be good if the shop can stay, but if not it will be a really sad day for the town."

There were concerns in June 2019 that the HMV store would close its doors permanently following a row with Arc landlords CBRE - after HMV bosses failed to reach an agreement over a new lease.

However, the store was saved following a petition which received more than 1,000 signatures from members of the public to keep the popular HMV shop open.

Nationally 27 stores closed in February 2019, however the Bury St Edmunds store was spared alongside its Suffolk sister branch in Ipswich.

Mr Cordell added: "HMV's closure shows the challenges that national retailers are facing."

The reason for the closure is currently unclear, however HMV and CBRE have both been approached for comment.

Meanwhile, on Facebook, a number of people have been discussing the possibility of JD Sports taking the place of HMV - suggesting that it could move from its current home in the town's Butter Market.

Representatives of JD Sports were also approached for comment.