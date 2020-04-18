E-edition Read the EADT online edition
A Lord of the Rings inspired holiday let is up for sale

PUBLISHED: 07:59 18 April 2020 | UPDATED: 08:14 18 April 2020

Multi-award winning glamping site West Stow pods is now for sale. PICTURE: Gregg Brown

Multi-award winning glamping site West Stow pods is now for sale. PICTURE: Gregg Brown

A Hobbit hole shaped holiday let is up for sale as part of multi-award winning business.

Inside Pod Hollow at West Stow Pods which was designed in collaboration with members of the Tolkien Society from West Stow Anglo Saxon Village Picture: Phil MorleyInside Pod Hollow at West Stow Pods which was designed in collaboration with members of the Tolkien Society from West Stow Anglo Saxon Village Picture: Phil Morley

While it may look like something from the Shire, the quirky accommodation – called Pod Hollow – is part of the West Stow Pods glamping site, near Bury St Edmunds.

Pod Hollow can sleep four people and has a sitting room with a fully-fitted kitchen and shower room – but does not include Bilbo or Frodo.

The underground building was completed in June 2018.

An outdoor dining area at Pod Hollow Picture: Phil MorleyAn outdoor dining area at Pod Hollow Picture: Phil Morley

It commands prices of £175 per night for two adults and has an occupancy rate of 95% duing a normal year.

The site is located close to the Anglo-Saxon village and just a few miles from Bury St Edmunds. In 2016, a national newspaper rated West Stow Pods as one of the top ten glamping sites in the UK and it has repeatedly been awarded certificates of excellence by TripAdvisor.

Also hidden in the woodland on the 4.5 acre site are two lodges, four pods and a five bedroom 19th century house for the owner.

The outside of the Hobbit hole shaped accomodation which is now for sale. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThe outside of the Hobbit hole shaped accomodation which is now for sale. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

One lodge sleeps two, while the other sleeps four.

Each of the pods sleeps four people with a kitchen and shower room.

In the 12 months to February 2020, the business turned over £150,000.

The price of the property is available upon application.

