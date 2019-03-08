Care homes 'to continue as normal' after administrators called in

Care at Four Seasons homes will be unaffected after their holding companies went into administration, managers say Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCK PHOTOS Archant

Care homes across Suffolk, Norfolk and Essex will continue to operate as usual after the holding companies behind one of the sector’s big players was put in the hands of administrators.

Four Seasons Health Care - Catchpole Court Care Home, Sudbury, Suffolk Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Four Seasons Health Care - Catchpole Court Care Home, Sudbury, Suffolk Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Management at national care homes group Four Seasons Health Care moved to reassure residents, their families and staff that the homes themselves will be unaffected after holding companies Elli Investments Limited and Elli Finance (UK) plc, based in Guernsey, were placed under joint administrators Richard Dixon Fleming, Mark Granville Firmin and Richard James Beard of Alvarez & Marsal Europe.

Homes belonging to Four Seasons, which has 322 nationwide, include North Court Care Home in Bury St Edmunds, Kingfisher House Care home in Newmarket, Catchpole Court Care Home in Sudbury, The Maltings Care Home at Fakenham, Eastlands Care Home at Taverham, St Mary's Care Home, Crostwick, near Norwich, and Melton House Care Home at Wymondham, near Norwich, with more in south Essex.

Across the UK, they employ around 20,000 staff serving around 17,000 residents and patients, but they are not owned or operated directly by the holding companies and will continue to run as normal under their existing leadership teams, with a funding agreement in place to ensure continuity of care for residents during the sales process.

Four Seasons Health Care - Eastlands Care Home, Taverham, Norfolk Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Four Seasons Health Care - Eastlands Care Home, Taverham, Norfolk Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Dr Claire Royston, group medical director at Four Seasons Health Care, said: “Today's news does not change the way we operate or how our homes are run or prompt any change for residents, families, employees and indeed suppliers. Our priority remains to deliver consistently good care. It marks the latest stage in the group's restructuring process and allows us to move ahead with an orderly, independent sales process.”

Joint administrator Mr Fleming said the group's operations were “fundamentally strong”, and a successful sales process “will enhance those operations' ability to thrive”.

“We are committed to ensuring the group delivers continuity of care as we work to undertake the independent sales process. The group has continued to improve its quality ratings across their portfolio of homes and hospitals,” he said.

An administration application is currently being heard at the Royal Court of the Island of Guernsey, with a further announcement expected in due course