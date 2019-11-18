Poll

Store chain gives Boxing Day sales a miss so staff can have extra day off

The Home Bargains store at Suffolk Retail Park in Ipswich, which opened this year. Picture: DAVID VINCENT Archant

A retail chain with large stores across Suffolk and north Essex is staying closed on Boxing Day, to give staff an extra day of celebrations.

While other store chains will be throwing open their doors for the Boxing Day sales, discount retailer Home Bargains is bucking the trend. It announced the decision on social media, thanking staff for "all their hard work".

Home Bargains opened a new retail warehouse at Suffolk Retail Park in Ipswich in August. It also has stores at Martlesham Retail Park and in Bury St Edmunds, Lowestoft, Haverhill, Harwich, Clacton, Colchester and Chelmsford - and more than 500 outlets across the country.

In its post on Twitter and Instagram, the retailer said: "To our staff, thank you for all your hard work once again this year. All of our stores will be closed on Boxing Day to ensure you are able to spend time with your friends and family. We hope you enjoy the Christmas holiday."

The post also included a message to customers, thanking them for their "understanding and support".

This is the second year running Home Bargains has closed for two days over Christmas. Social media commenters have welcomed the move and are calling on other shops to follow its example.

One Twitter user, Siobhan Sharp, said: "Love this. Well done for giving your staff the opportunity to spend quality time with their loved ones."

Another, Paula Church, said: "Well done, let's get all retail outlets to do this. Staff in shops deserve a Christmas too. Items will still be there on 27th!"

The Liverpool-based store chain was launched in 1976 by businessman Tom Morris and now has a multi-million pound turnover. It sells a wide range of home and garden items, from homewares to sports and leisure, toys and games, food and fragrances.