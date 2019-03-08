First look Suffolk developer's plans for huge new headquarters in Bury St Edmunds

An artist's impression of the new Hopkins Homes head office in Bury St Edmunds. Photo: LSi Architects Archant

Suffolk's biggest housing developer has revealed plans to relocate to Bury St Edmunds and build a brand new head office.

Hopkins Homes has submitted plans to West Suffolk Council to construct a bespoke headquarters at Suffolk Business Park.

The award-winning firm is hoping to make the move to accommodate its growing team and enable future expansion.

It moved into its current base, at the former St Audry's Hospital in Melton Park, Woodbridge, in 2001.

At the time it built around 200 homes a year throughout East Anglia but now builds more than 1,000 homes each year throughout Suffolk, Norfolk, Cambridgeshire and Essex.

James Hopkins, executive chairman of The Hopkins Group, said: "Our head office at Melton Park House, Melton, contains a lot of history and has been fundamental to the success of the company for many years.

"However, due to this growth, we are outgrowing the building and now is the right time to create a purpose-built new head office.

"Bury St Edmunds is the perfect location to accommodate our growing team of talented employees at the very heart of our region and without abandoning our Suffolk roots. The new location will allow us to access our developments throughout East Anglia more efficiently and provide more employment opportunities as our company continues to grow."

The new head office, if approved, will allow the company to be more strategically placed in East Anglia to enable further growth and create more job opportunities throughout the region.

Hopkins Homes has worked closely with Norwich's LSI Architects to create the office design which it said reflects the core design values that underpins all Hopkins Homes' properties with all the conveniences of the modern working environment.

Mr Hopkins added: "We are very proud of the plans we have created for our bespoke new head office which has been designed with the same attention to detail that features in every one of our properties.

"While moving is some time away yet, it has been something we have been carefully considering for a few years. We are still in the very early stages of planning and expect to learn more about our application in the next few months."