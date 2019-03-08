House builder launches bid to find new talent

Regional house builder Hopkins Homes is launching a new training scheme in a bid to tackle the growing industry skills crisis.

The building industry is facing a skills shortage as many experienced tradesmen reach retirement age.

Hopkins Homes is launching its trainee assistant site manager programme which will give individuals, aged 18 years and above, the chance to gain useful experience and qualifications in construction.

Hopkins Homes managing director Michael Cox said: "We are excited about the launch of this new programme. We understand how expensive it can be to gain qualifications. Many students leave university with a lot of debt but little practical experience.

"By offering a competitive salary in addition to qualifications and continuous support we hope the programme will offer a viable alternative to university for young people but also attract applicants looking for a change of career or who are returning to work after a break."

The first trainees should be in place later this year.

There are opportunities on sites throughout East Anglia on the 30-month paid programme.

Successful candidates will receive training in managing multi-million pound sites and work through a series of formal qualifications including level 6 NVQ.

The first 18 months of the programme will see the trainees learn a range of useful skills including safety training and management in addition to the completion of the NVQ.

At the end of the programme, successful candidates could be placed on an active list for the next assistant site managers post.

Mr Cox continued: "We are working closely with the Home Builders Federation and Women into Construction to ensure the course is designed to meet the needs of participants and creates assistant site managers with the correct skill set to meet our needs and those of the industry.

"Hopkins Homes takes pride in supporting our employees and we have a strong history of promoting within all levels including progression to site manager, contracts manager, senior contracts manager and production director."