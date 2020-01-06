The complete home buyers and sellers guide to conveyancing

Lisa Nyland has more than 20 years of experience in residential conveyancing.

What is conveyancing? When will you need it? And why should you seek professional help to get the most from buying your home and finding your dream house?

You will need the help of a conveyancer or solicitor to buy or sell your home.

One person who can help demystify the world of conveyancing is Attwells Solicitors partner, and active committee member of the Conveyancing Association, Lisa Nyland, who has more than 20 years of experience in residential conveyancing.

What is Conveyancing?

Finding the right legal advice is crucial to avoid distress and help you find the home of your dreams.

It's the legal process undertaken whenever someone buys or sells their home.

"You can't buy or sell a property without the help of a conveyancer or solicitor," Lisa explained. "It's a legal requirement to seek their help."

"We make communication between each party easy, helping you to complete sales and transactions smoothly, get the best prices and make sure you're legally protected."

How to find and instruct a conveyancing solicitor

Find a local solicitor to help you.

"Using a local solicitor that knows the area well and understands local house prices can help when you're searching for your dream home or trying to get the best deal on your house," Lisa said.

"We have a friendly, approachable, plain-speaking team, who'll be on hand from the beginning to the end of your journey," said Lisa. "Whether you're first-time buyers or down-sizers, we're here to assist you."

How much does a conveyancer cost?

Shop around and find the best solicitor for your needs. Ask for quotes before making your decision and make sure you know what you can expect to pay from the very beginning.

"We're upfront with our fees and charge a fixed rate for our services. You can ask for a full breakdown of costs before making any commitments," said Lisa.

"We value clear, direct communication with our clients. It's essential for building trust. For most people, their home is one of the most expensive assets they'll ever own which can also make it the most important. You need to feel like you can rely on us to take care of it."

How long does the process take?

From start to finish, conveyancing takes around 12 weeks on average.

Finding the right help will ensure a smooth move, help you avoid delays and increase your chances of completing the sale or purchase.

Sometimes entering a property chain and selling your home before you buy can also help speed up the process.

"Selling before you buy has its risks, but does have some advantages," said Lisa. "You'll know how much you have to spend on your new home, and you may get a better price if you find a buyer that wants to move quickly."

"We can help you organise and manage your assets to make the move easier and make sure you don't sell your current home before completing the purchase of your new one."

Getting the right help

In a survey conducted by energy supplier E.ON of 2000 people, it revealed moving home is top of people's list as one of the most stressful life events. Six out of ten people asked rated it more stressful than going through a divorce or a break-up.

Finding the right legal advice is crucial to avoid distress and help you find the home of your dreams.

Attwells Solicitors will keep you updated every step of the way and according to Lisa, they'll make 'selling and buying your home as cost-effective and simple as possible'.

Contact Lisa on 01206 766333 or email lisa.nyland@atwells.com to find out how she can help you. Visit attwells.com and explore Attwell's online videos and glossary to help you understand more about conveyancing.