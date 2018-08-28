Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

How to tackle the skills shortage

PUBLISHED: 11:34 08 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:34 08 November 2018

Suffolk County Council offices, Endeavour House. Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk County Council offices, Endeavour House. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Business leaders are getting together, in Ipswich, to debate the problems of recruiting the right, skilled staff.

Michelle Pollard, of Spider Picture: Simply C PhotographyMichelle Pollard, of Spider Picture: Simply C Photography

The Institute of Directors (Suffolk) is organising the recruitment and skills debate for November 27, in the King Edmund debating chamber at Suffolk County Council.

Do local people have the correct skils and the right attitude to work or to learn?

There will be an expert panel at Endeavour House, in Ipswich to discuss tackling the skills shortage facing firms in East Anglia.

Businesses are now in heated competition for skills, and finding staff with the necessary skills to fill vacancies is becoming one of the most common challenges facing IoD members.

Lack of staff can hinder business growth, which can lead to frustration as a director.

As a region, Suffolk believes in a flexible labour market and employers need to be offering equal opportunities in work progression so that all workers can have the opportunity to reach executive level.

Michelle Pollard of Spider Fixed Fee Web Recruitment said:“I am delighted to sit on the panel for the Skills Debate evening. As someone who has been involved in recruitment for a long time and now Chair of the Suffolk Skills Show, I know how much talent we have in the region and will be pleased to answer any questions regarding problems local business people are facing.”

Carole Burman of MAD-HR said: “We have entered a really fascinating era of recruitment and retention in recent years, where potential staff are wanting more than just a salary.

“This has resulted in them seeking out employers who really care about engaging their staff fully. The timing is therefore great for this highly anticipated Suffolk debate.”

Members and guests of the debate will gather at a drinks reception before having the opportunity to challenge their panel of expert speakers with their questions about employee engagement and skills shortages across the region.

The event is sponsored by Vertas, Spider Fixed Fee Web Recruitment and MAD-HR.

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Owner of collapsed taxi company JR Travel says ‘every day was a struggle’ as he tried to save his company

09:18 Jessica Hill
Andy Fisk and Ian Tooke who were the joint managing directors at JR Executive Travel.

The co-owner of a taxi, coach and mini-bus hire company in Ipswich has blamed a tax gripe with HMRC for the company falling into financial meltdown last month.

‘Our big retail stores don’t have a future anymore’, warns Suffolk property expert

09:08 Jessica Hill
Last day of trading at BHS in Ipswich in 2016

A property consultant has spoken out about the challenge of finding tenants willing to move into Suffolk’s rising number of empty retail premises.

Where do you think new water fountains should be?

15 minutes ago David Vincent
Colchester on market day 2018. Where should new water fountains be located in the town centre? Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Colchester is looking to turn back the clock and re-introduce water fountains in the town.

Essex businesses celebrated in the House of Commons

13:23 Jessica Hill
Denise Rossiter of Essex Chamber of Commerce with the Rt Hon Priti Patel MP at Essex Chambers reception

Over 70 businesses from across Essex joined Members of Parliament in the House of Commons recently for Essex Chambers’ third Parliamentary Reception.

Business event returns to Stowmarket by popular demand

11:38 David Vincent
There was a good turn-out at the first Mid-Suffolk Business Exhibition at The Mix, Stowmarket in March 2018. Networking, ith Victoria Sharp of the Avanti Group in the foreground. Picture: PAPER HILLS PHOTOGRAPHY

A business exhibition held for the first time in Central Suffolk earlier this year will be back again in March 2019.

Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Corrie McKeague’s mum says he may have left area last seen on foot

Corrie's mother Nicola Urquhart returns to Bury St Edmunds on the two-year anniversary of her son's disappearance Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Opinion Assessing Lambert’s Ipswich Town squad and where he might need help in January

Paul Lambert says his Ipswich Town squad needs help in January. Picture Pagepix

Missing 83-year-old found by river

Missing 83-year-old Joseph Clark from Woodbridge has been found Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

How living with captain Chambers has helped Lankester reach the Ipswich Town first-team

Jack Lankester is grateful for the support he receives from captain Luke Chambers. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Multi-vehicle crash on A14

The crash happened on the A14 at Claydon Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Owner of collapsed taxi company JR Travel says ‘every day was a struggle’ as he tried to save his company

Andy Fisk and Ian Tooke who were the joint managing directors at JR Executive Travel.

Topic pages

Education Health
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide