How to tackle the skills shortage

Business leaders are getting together, in Ipswich, to debate the problems of recruiting the right, skilled staff.

The Institute of Directors (Suffolk) is organising the recruitment and skills debate for November 27, in the King Edmund debating chamber at Suffolk County Council.

Do local people have the correct skils and the right attitude to work or to learn?

There will be an expert panel at Endeavour House, in Ipswich to discuss tackling the skills shortage facing firms in East Anglia.

Businesses are now in heated competition for skills, and finding staff with the necessary skills to fill vacancies is becoming one of the most common challenges facing IoD members.

Lack of staff can hinder business growth, which can lead to frustration as a director.

As a region, Suffolk believes in a flexible labour market and employers need to be offering equal opportunities in work progression so that all workers can have the opportunity to reach executive level.

Michelle Pollard of Spider Fixed Fee Web Recruitment said:“I am delighted to sit on the panel for the Skills Debate evening. As someone who has been involved in recruitment for a long time and now Chair of the Suffolk Skills Show, I know how much talent we have in the region and will be pleased to answer any questions regarding problems local business people are facing.”

Carole Burman of MAD-HR said: “We have entered a really fascinating era of recruitment and retention in recent years, where potential staff are wanting more than just a salary.

“This has resulted in them seeking out employers who really care about engaging their staff fully. The timing is therefore great for this highly anticipated Suffolk debate.”

Members and guests of the debate will gather at a drinks reception before having the opportunity to challenge their panel of expert speakers with their questions about employee engagement and skills shortages across the region.

The event is sponsored by Vertas, Spider Fixed Fee Web Recruitment and MAD-HR.