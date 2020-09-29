America’s Cup challenger boat jets off from Essex airport
PUBLISHED: 16:30 29 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:30 29 September 2020
Lloyd Images/INEOS TEAM UK
The British challenger in the America’s Cup boat race has jetted off from Stansted airport en route to Auckland in New Zealand.
INEOS Britannia II headed off in one of the world’s largest aircraft – a four engine 1987 Ukrainian Antonov 124 cargo plane.
The 75ft race boat travels via Dubai, having arrived at the airport from Portsmouth.
It was towed on board using a new prototype INEOS Grenadier 4x4 to take off at 6.30pm on Monday, September 28.
You may also want to watch:
MORE – Giant wind farm set to be extended as two developers join forces
The INEOS team UK will be skippered by four time Olympic champion Sir Ben Ainslie – currently in quarantine in New Zealand – and they will be hoping to lift the sport’s oldest international trophy.
“We had to give ourselves maximum design and build time in the UK, which meant the Antonov was the only transport option. It’s testament to the huge effort by the whole team to get RB2 built and delivered to New Zealand on schedule,” he said.
Project director Dave Endean, who has overseen the build and transportation of RB2 to New Zealand, said it had been a “huge” operation.
“It was an important milestone to get our race boat on the Antonov cargo plane today and I, and the rest of our team left in the UK, can’t wait to join the team in New Zealand now and get sailing in the Auckland Harbour,” he said.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.