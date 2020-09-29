E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

America’s Cup challenger boat jets off from Essex airport

PUBLISHED: 16:30 29 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:30 29 September 2020

The INEOS TEAM UK America's Cup race boat being towed onto an Antonov cargo plane Picture: MARK LLOYD

The INEOS TEAM UK America's Cup race boat being towed onto an Antonov cargo plane Picture: MARK LLOYD

Lloyd Images/INEOS TEAM UK

The British challenger in the America’s Cup boat race has jetted off from Stansted airport en route to Auckland in New Zealand.

The INEOS team UK America's Cup race boat being towed onto an Antonov cargo plane by the team's new 4x4 at the start of its journey to Auckland, New Zealand Picture: MARK LLOYDThe INEOS team UK America's Cup race boat being towed onto an Antonov cargo plane by the team's new 4x4 at the start of its journey to Auckland, New Zealand Picture: MARK LLOYD

INEOS Britannia II headed off in one of the world’s largest aircraft – a four engine 1987 Ukrainian Antonov 124 cargo plane.

The 75ft race boat travels via Dubai, having arrived at the airport from Portsmouth.

It was towed on board using a new prototype INEOS Grenadier 4x4 to take off at 6.30pm on Monday, September 28.

You may also want to watch:

MORE – Giant wind farm set to be extended as two developers join forces

The INEOS team UK will be skippered by four time Olympic champion Sir Ben Ainslie – currently in quarantine in New Zealand – and they will be hoping to lift the sport’s oldest international trophy.

“We had to give ourselves maximum design and build time in the UK, which meant the Antonov was the only transport option. It’s testament to the huge effort by the whole team to get RB2 built and delivered to New Zealand on schedule,” he said.

Project director Dave Endean, who has overseen the build and transportation of RB2 to New Zealand, said it had been a “huge” operation.

“It was an important milestone to get our race boat on the Antonov cargo plane today and I, and the rest of our team left in the UK, can’t wait to join the team in New Zealand now and get sailing in the Auckland Harbour,” he said.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Shop assistants left terrified in knifepoint Tesco raid

Jordan Carr - jailed for five years for his part in an armed robbery at a Tesco Express in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Baby bottles factory looks set for new future as cocoa plant

The now vacant Philips Avent factory in Glemsford Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Karl Fuller: Can we do what we did... back in 1974?

Town players celebrate Teddy Bishop's goal against Rochdale. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

‘Fun-loving’ teenager with anorexia ‘referred into NHS team with severe staffing crisis’, inquest told

Averil Hart inquest: The teenager, from Newton near Sudbury in Suffolk, died in December 2012 Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Ancient Ipswich burial ground of 1,400 bodies featured in Channel 4 show

L/R: The presenting team on Channel 4�s Bone Detectives television series Carla Valentine a mortuary technician, Tori Herridge a paleobiologist and Raksha Dave an archaeologist. Picture: CHANNEL 4/TERN TELEVISION