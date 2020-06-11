E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Hughes Electrical poised to reopen 10 stores

PUBLISHED: 11:24 11 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:24 11 June 2020

Robert Hughes, chairman of Hughes Electrical, celebrates the reopening of some of the chain's stores Picture: HUGHES ELECTRICAL

An East Anglian electrical retailer is set to reopen 10 of its largest stores from Monday, June 15.

Hughes Electrical said the stores – initially trading from 9am to 5.30pm – will be closed on Wednesdays and Sundays.

Stores at Bury St Edmunds, Colchester, Diss, Great Yarmouth, King’s Lynn, Lowestoft, Martlesham, Norwich Hall Road, Norwich Mason Road and Rayleigh will be the first to reopen. They were chosen because they offer “the largest amount of space, enabling customers to browse safely and also are spread right across the region to make them convenient to visit”, said Hughes.

On entering customers will be required to use hand gel and there will be social distancing markers on the floor, with all items on display regularly sanitised, it added.

Chairman Robert Hughes; “While our web, trade and rental divisions have all been operating throughout the pandemic it is a great boost to be able to start reopening our stores. All of them are large and provide a ‘click & collect’ service which will help customers avoid contact.

“We will be offering a delivery service, either to the doorstep or where necessary we will remove old equipment and install new but maintaining strict hygiene and distancing protocols. If anyone is wary about coming in to a store they can telephone or use the website.

“Depending on demand we would hope to open our smaller stores over the coming weeks but only when we feel it is safe for customers and staff. We will also constantly review the opening hours of the initial 10 stores opening on June 15.”

Throughout the crisis the chain had been “proud” to continue to support our local communities, including hospitals, he said, as he thanked staff for their “tremendous efforts and dedication”.







