Video

Giant poppy of poppies made by local knitters

The giant poppy of poppies in St Mary Magdalene Church, Debenham which has been made to commemmorate the First World War. Picture: DAVID VINCENT Archant

Across Suffolk local communities are marking 100 years since the end of the First World War, in many ways. In Debenham, there is a giant knitted poppy in the parish church, ready for Remembrance Sunday.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It is made up of hundreds of individual poppies.

The poppy is already attracting a stream of visitors to St Mary Magdalene Church in the High Street.

Vicar Rev Susan Bates said it had been a wonderful community effort.

“It has been so lovely to see it come together. It really has been an ecumenical project.”

Knitters within the village have made the individual poppies, with others coming from as far as Ipswich.

Ruth Boulton, one of the village women involved in the project, said the idea had come from Gislingham church.

“Initially we wanted to have 100 poppies, one each for each year.

“But we ended up with 1,400 in total.

“And Sarah Carruthers put them on the backing.”

Rev Bates said children from the primary school had also made poppies and brought them to the church.

And there are also 39 individual poppies on display in memory of the 39 men on the village war memorial. Thirty six had died in the First World War, and another six in the Second World War.