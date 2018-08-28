Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Video

Giant poppy of poppies made by local knitters

PUBLISHED: 14:29 09 November 2018

The giant poppy of poppies in St Mary Magdalene Church, Debenham which has been made to commemmorate the First World War. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

The giant poppy of poppies in St Mary Magdalene Church, Debenham which has been made to commemmorate the First World War. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Archant

Across Suffolk local communities are marking 100 years since the end of the First World War, in many ways.

In Debenham, there is a giant knitted poppy in the parish church, ready for Remembrance Sunday.

It is made up of hundreds of individual poppies.

The poppy is already attracting a stream of visitors to St Mary Magdalene Church in the High Street.

Vicar Rev Susan Bates said it had been a wonderful community effort.

“It has been so lovely to see it come together. It really has been an ecumenical project.”

Knitters within the village have made the individual poppies, with others coming from as far as Ipswich.

Ruth Boulton, one of the village women involved in the project, said the idea had come from Gislingham church.

“Initially we wanted to have 100 poppies, one each for each year.

“But we ended up with 1,400 in total.

“And Sarah Carruthers put them on the backing.”

Rev Bates said children from the primary school had also made poppies and brought them to the church.

And there are also 39 individual poppies on display in memory of the 39 men on the village war memorial. Thirty six had died in the First World War, and another six in the Second World War.

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Brand, blogging and increasing digital exposure

7 minutes ago David Vincent
South East Bloggers Club is meeting in Colchester. This is a previous event. Picture: VOICE COMMUNICATIONS

T’is the season to be jolly, with the next South East Bloggers Club (SEBC) approaching on Thursday 22 November 22. Hosted by Boadicea Bar & Restaurant in Colchester,

Business once run by men who spent their nights putting out fires in bombed-out London celebrates its 100-year anniversary

19 minutes ago Jessica Hill
Original Evers founder Thomas Evers

While we commemorate those who were involved in the war effort this weekend, Alan Evers has particular reason to feel proud of his own great grandfather, Thomas James Evers.

Video Giant poppy of poppies made by local knitters

14:29 David Vincent
The giant poppy of poppies in St Mary Magdalene Church, Debenham which has been made to commemmorate the First World War. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Across Suffolk local communities are marking 100 years since the end of the First World War, in many ways.

In Debenham, there is a giant knitted poppy in the parish church, ready for Remembrance Sunday.

Lottie the engineering doll visits Sizewell power station

10:10 David Vincent
Inspiring the next generation of women engineers. Lottie the engineering doll at Sizewell B, Suffolk The campaign is intended to help encourage young girls, and boys, to consider a career in engineering.

Lottie the engineering doll has been in Suffolk - to help inspire girls to become the next generation of women working in engineering.

Hosting International Festival of Learning for a second year

09:44 David Vincent
The International Festival of Learning at West Suffolk College in 2018. Picture: WEST SUFFOLK COLLEGE

Hundreds of teachers, educational specialists and business people are expected to converge on West Suffolk College next summer for the second Festival of Learning.

Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Updated Man tragically dies as air ambulance called to Christchurch Park

The helicopter was spotted flying over Ipswich and over to Christchurch Park Picture: GAVIN LEE FOSTER

Man ‘seriously injured’ in hit and run

A man was taken to hospital following the hit and run Picture: BRIAN A JACKSON

Revealed – the Suffolk academy trusts paying salaries over £150,000

Felixstowe Academy Picture: PETER A COOK/FELIXSTOWE ACADEMY

The Ipswich players who could emerge from the shadows and offer Lambert a vital boost

Ellis Harrison and Jon Nolan were both signed by Ipswich Town in the summer. Picture: ARCHANT

Police called to crash outside primary school

School Lane in Haverhill, the site of the collision Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Intelligence, a classy touch and a chip off the old block’ - Secret Scout on Town youngster Dozzell

The Secret Scout has run the rule over Ipswich Town's Andre Dozzell. Picture: PA

Topic pages

Education Health
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide