Old socks, naked calendars and business networking fun

BWN founder Mandie Holgate visits 10 Downing Street in 2017 as part of Small Business Saturday Picture: BWN BWN

The Businesswoman’s Network celebrates its 10th anniversary on Friday with a big birthday bash at the Jobserve Community Stadium, Colchester.

Members of the Businesswoman's Network took part in a `nude' calendar when fundraising for the Farleigh Hospice in 2011 Picture: SALLY PARKINSON Members of the Businesswoman's Network took part in a `nude' calendar when fundraising for the Farleigh Hospice in 2011 Picture: SALLY PARKINSON

Founded in Colchester by Mersea-based business coach and international best-selling author Mandie Holgate, The BWN now has branches across Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex and North London.

The group is passionate about supporting businesswomen’s success and offers a nurturing and inspirational environment where people get together, develop friendships, learn from each other and grow their businesses. The group welcomes men as well as women, with men attending a BWN event each month and feeling at home.

In the last 10 years the group has raised thousands of pounds for local charities, sometimes using quirky fundraising methods, including posing for nude calendars and wearing odd socks.

Mandie Holgate said: “The most amazing thing about The BWN is how much fun everyone has. The businesswomen who come to our events have such big hearts and throw their weight behind local causes and each others’ success. The businessmen who attend keep telling me they feel at home and learn something new every month. Everyone feels it’s great to meet others in their position.

The BWN was launched by best-selling author, business coach and speaker, Mandie Holgate, in 2008. It offers effective and focused networking for all women in business. Picture: MANDIE HOLGATE The BWN was launched by best-selling author, business coach and speaker, Mandie Holgate, in 2008. It offers effective and focused networking for all women in business. Picture: MANDIE HOLGATE

“I am thrilled The BWN has reached this milestone – it wouldn’t be what it is today without our members who come to our events every month, learn from each other, develop friendships and offer advice that pushes The BWN further on to success.”

Alongside hosting more than 1,000 events at over 20 locations across the region, she has seen her book, Fight the Fear, How to Change Your Negative Mindset and Win at Life, become an international best-seller and translated into 5 languages.

The BWN even has its own manual – The BWN Success Manual, which is available for anyone to buy.

The BWN has raised £5,000 for Farleigh Hospice with its nude calendar in 2011, been named in the Top 100 small businesses on Small Business Saturday 2017, featured on BBC Essex, appeared on ITV’s The Lorraine Show and got through lots of cake.

BWN member Jenny Joseph with her daughter Picture: JANE LLOYD BWN member Jenny Joseph with her daughter Picture: JANE LLOYD

She said:“I still remember my very first BWN meeting at the café at Mersea Island Vineyard. Fifty women turned up. I was so nervous that my husband, Andy, bought me a Supergirl clipboard to hold and get my confidence from. I still use that clipboard to this day, it reminds me every time that we can achieve what we truly wish to and that’s what The BWN do” explained Mandie.

“There have been some sad moments, however. Over the years two of our members have passed away and three members lost their life long partners. But we have all been there for each other and the group just grows stronger each year, especially when new members come along,” said Mandie.

Although a women’s networking group, the group is also open to businessmen, many of whom have attended as members and given masterclasses.

Even children have been welcomed to The BWN on the odd school inset day so parents can continue to attend.

Long-time member, Sue Cook, who is a qualified health specialist, added: “I have been attending The BWN for 10 years and it has changed my life.”

The BWN 10th birthday event will be held from 10am until 12.30pm at Jobserve Community Stadium, Colchester with speaker Paul Hutton, stalls, networking, a visit from Mary Poppins and of course, cake.

BWN events are now hosted in Colchester, South Essex, Ipswich, Norwich, Tendring, Bury St Edmunds and North London.