Iceland Foods branch to open at The Range this week

The Range is opening a new Iceland Foods branch at their Clacton store this week as part of the strategic alliance formed by the companies in 2018.

From Friday, July 17, the Valleybridge Road store will be stocking fresh fruit, vegetables, dairy, meat and cupboard staples in the Iceland section.

There are now 57 Iceland Foods branches at The Range.

Chris Dawson, owner and founder of The Range, said: “We’re excited to expand the product offering in our Clacton store with the addition of Iceland.

“I am certain that our local customers will be delighted that they can now do their weekly shop whilst shopping for all their other everyday essentials.”

Changes have also been made around the store to make shopping easier for customers during the Covid-19 pandemic.