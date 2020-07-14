E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Business Awards Advert

Iceland Foods branch to open at The Range this week

PUBLISHED: 12:45 14 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:45 14 July 2020

Iceland Foods will be opening a branch at The Range in Clacton this Friday. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Iceland Foods will be opening a branch at The Range in Clacton this Friday. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

The Range is opening a new Iceland Foods branch at their Clacton store this week as part of the strategic alliance formed by the companies in 2018.

From Friday, July 17, the Valleybridge Road store will be stocking fresh fruit, vegetables, dairy, meat and cupboard staples in the Iceland section.

You may also want to watch:

There are now 57 Iceland Foods branches at The Range.

Chris Dawson, owner and founder of The Range, said: “We’re excited to expand the product offering in our Clacton store with the addition of Iceland.

“I am certain that our local customers will be delighted that they can now do their weekly shop whilst shopping for all their other everyday essentials.”

Changes have also been made around the store to make shopping easier for customers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Bill Turnbull reveals ‘very encouraging’ results in his third different treatment for cancer

Bill Turnbull, pictured centre, has spoken about the latest in his fight against cancer ahead of reporting on his beloved Wycombe Wanderers play-off final match on Monday. Picture: SOUTHERN NEWS & PICTURES

Primary school pupil tests positive for coronavirus – with ‘bubble’ forced to self-isolate

A child at Aldeburgh Primary School has tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘It’s anyone’s guess as to what it was doing there’ - 7 treasures discovered in Suffolk and Norfolk

Stour Valley Community Archaeology during a dig in Bulmer Picture: SVCA

Have you seen swarms of flying ants in Suffolk today?

Flying ants have gathered in swarms today for their mating flight. Have you seen any in Suffolk? Picture: PHILIP JONES

Objections lodged over plans for 340 more homes in growing village

The field outlined in red is most of the development site - the field runs right along Howlett Way along its bottom edge to the Trimley A14 interchange - and the poultry farm will form a seperate development by its owners Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

Most Read

Bill Turnbull reveals ‘very encouraging’ results in his third different treatment for cancer

Bill Turnbull, pictured centre, has spoken about the latest in his fight against cancer ahead of reporting on his beloved Wycombe Wanderers play-off final match on Monday. Picture: SOUTHERN NEWS & PICTURES

Primary school pupil tests positive for coronavirus – with ‘bubble’ forced to self-isolate

A child at Aldeburgh Primary School has tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘It’s anyone’s guess as to what it was doing there’ - 7 treasures discovered in Suffolk and Norfolk

Stour Valley Community Archaeology during a dig in Bulmer Picture: SVCA

Have you seen swarms of flying ants in Suffolk today?

Flying ants have gathered in swarms today for their mating flight. Have you seen any in Suffolk? Picture: PHILIP JONES

Objections lodged over plans for 340 more homes in growing village

The field outlined in red is most of the development site - the field runs right along Howlett Way along its bottom edge to the Trimley A14 interchange - and the poultry farm will form a seperate development by its owners Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Calls for inquiry after hundreds of patients sent to care homes without coronavirus tests

Hundreds of care home patients were discharged from hospitals without Covid-19 tests in Suffolk at the start of the pandemic, it has emerged (stock photo) Picture: John Stillwell/PA Wire

Iceland Foods branch to open at The Range this week

Iceland Foods will be opening a branch at The Range in Clacton this Friday. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A promotion, a demotion, vacancies and missing youngsters - what we can learn from Town’s new squad numbers

Janoi Donacien and Luke Woolfenden will have new squad numbers for next season. Picture: STEVWALLER/PAGEPIX

Ipswich Travelodge reopens without breakfast buffet or restaurant

Newly re-opened Travelodge on Duke Street, Ipswich. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Horse riding equipment worth £30,000 stolen from barn

Horse riding equipment was stolen from a barn near Stowmarket, Suffolk police said (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN