Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

IKEA warning after reports of infants falling off changing tables

PUBLISHED: 15:44 30 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:00 30 April 2019

IKEA has issued a warning to customers. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

IKEA has issued a warning to customers. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2015

IKEA has issued a warning to customers following multiple reports of children falling off one of its changing tables when the safety features have not been used properly.

The Swedish furniture giant is alerting customers who have purchased the SUNDVIK changing table and chest of drawers to ensure they use the safety locking fitting provided at all times.

MORE: Then and now - A decade of pub closures in Felixstowe

The company has received three reports of incidents where the foldable part of the SUNDVIK has come loose and children have fallen off the changing table.

“In these incidents the safety locking fittings were either not used according to instruction or were not fitted at the time of construction,” an IKEA spokesman explained.

You may also want to watch:

“Customers must not use the product for infant changing if these fittings are not in place correctly or are missing.”

To make sure such accidents are not repeated IKEA is offering to provide additional safety locking kits free of charge.

There is no need for customers to provide proof of purchase and kits can be obtained by calling 0203 645 0010.

The spokesman added: “Customer who request kits should not use their product until safety locking kit fittings are received and fitted correctly.”

Most Read

Final missing Colchester black fox found dead on A12

The last of the three missing foxes has been found dead on the A12 near Colchester. Picture: RICHARD ASHTON

Supermarket shopper fleeced out of £400 for worthless power equipment

Suffolk Trading Standards officers carrying out checks Picture: SUFFOLK TRADING STANDARDS

First look at chicken farms set to house 800,000 birds

Poultry sheds could be built on land to the east of Woodlane Road in Southolt Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich Town season ticket sales for League One campaign approach 10,500

Ipswich Town fans have got behind their team during a campaign which has seen the club relegated to the third-tier for the first time since 1957. Photo: Steve Waller

‘That’s unbelievable why that happened’ – Lambert on Martyn Waghorn’s return to Ipswich Town with Derby County

Ipswich Town sold Martyn Waghorn to Derby County for an initial £5m last summer following his 16-goal debut season. He returns to Portman Road for the first time tonight. Photo: PA

Most Read

Final missing Colchester black fox found dead on A12

The last of the three missing foxes has been found dead on the A12 near Colchester. Picture: RICHARD ASHTON

Supermarket shopper fleeced out of £400 for worthless power equipment

Suffolk Trading Standards officers carrying out checks Picture: SUFFOLK TRADING STANDARDS

First look at chicken farms set to house 800,000 birds

Poultry sheds could be built on land to the east of Woodlane Road in Southolt Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich Town season ticket sales for League One campaign approach 10,500

Ipswich Town fans have got behind their team during a campaign which has seen the club relegated to the third-tier for the first time since 1957. Photo: Steve Waller

‘That’s unbelievable why that happened’ – Lambert on Martyn Waghorn’s return to Ipswich Town with Derby County

Ipswich Town sold Martyn Waghorn to Derby County for an initial £5m last summer following his 16-goal debut season. He returns to Portman Road for the first time tonight. Photo: PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Orwell Bridge closed in both directions due to ongoing police incident

Suffolk police have closed the Orwell Bridge on the A14 in both directions due to an ongoing incident. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Tavis killers jailed for total of 104 years

The five people found guilty for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens - Kyreis Davies top left, Aristote Yenge, bottom left, Callum Plaats, top right, Adebayo Amusa, bottom right, and Isaac Calver Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

IKEA warning after reports of infants falling off changing tables

IKEA has issued a warning to customers. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Parking charges and the return of the market: MP proposes 26 initiatives to transform Lowestoft’s high street

London Road North, Lowestoft. Picture: Nick Butcher

Watch: Film explores what led to the rise of youth violence in Ipswich

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens, known by the nickname 'Biggz', was killed in Packard Avenue, Ipswich, on June 2, 2018 Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists