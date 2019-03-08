IKEA warning after reports of infants falling off changing tables

IKEA has issued a warning to customers following multiple reports of children falling off one of its changing tables when the safety features have not been used properly.

The Swedish furniture giant is alerting customers who have purchased the SUNDVIK changing table and chest of drawers to ensure they use the safety locking fitting provided at all times.

The company has received three reports of incidents where the foldable part of the SUNDVIK has come loose and children have fallen off the changing table.

“In these incidents the safety locking fittings were either not used according to instruction or were not fitted at the time of construction,” an IKEA spokesman explained.

“Customers must not use the product for infant changing if these fittings are not in place correctly or are missing.”

To make sure such accidents are not repeated IKEA is offering to provide additional safety locking kits free of charge.

There is no need for customers to provide proof of purchase and kits can be obtained by calling 0203 645 0010.

The spokesman added: “Customer who request kits should not use their product until safety locking kit fittings are received and fitted correctly.”