'An active and sensitive approach' - How Suffolk businesses are improving wellbeing in the workplace

Suffolk is looking to secure its position as a leader in workplace wellbeing at an upcoming event.

The Improving Workplace Health (IWH) summit will be held on November 1 at BT's Adastral Park campus.

The sell-out conference, organised by Suffolk County Council and Suffolk Chamber of Commerce, will showcase more than 20 companies offering health and wellbeing services.

It will also feature experts such as Dame Carol Black, government advisor on the relationship between work and health, and Stuart Keeble, Suffolk's new director of public health.

Additionally, the summit will serve as the launch of a new business health and wellbeing resource pack which brings together the shared experiences, case studies and personal accounts of many Suffolk businesses.

The pack was put together over the last six months and was produced after businesses from across the region attended regular workshops to explore the different aspects of 'building resilience'.

The workshops focused on four key areas: individuals, leaders and managers, teams and across the UK.

John Dugmore, Suffolk Chamber's chief executive, said: "It says a great deal about Suffolk that so many business have worked with each other and with Suffolk County Council's public health team over the last six months to contribute to this excellent resource pack.

"Suffolk has a clear message to the rest of the county, issues like absenteeism and poor productivity can only be truly addressed through business taking on an active and sensitive approach in helping their workforces improve their health and wellbeing."

James Reeder, SCC's cabinet member for public health and prevention, added: "This summit will mark the culmination of a hugely successful partnership with Suffolk Chamber, working with businesses across the county to consider what matters most when it comes to improving workplace health.

"Throughout 2019, we have been making the case about how business growth is inextricably linked to good health, and have heard many examples of how businesses are already championing this approach.

"I am really pleased with the result and look forward to sharing our new health and wellbeing resource pack which promises to be a valuable asset to the county's employers of all shapes and sizes."