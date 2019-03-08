E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

'An active and sensitive approach' - How Suffolk businesses are improving wellbeing in the workplace

PUBLISHED: 13:47 22 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:47 22 October 2019

The Improving Workplace Health (IWH) summit will be held on November 1 at BT�s Adastral Park campus. Photo: Archant.

The Improving Workplace Health (IWH) summit will be held on November 1 at BT�s Adastral Park campus. Photo: Archant.

Archant

Suffolk is looking to secure its position as a leader in workplace wellbeing at an upcoming event.

Councillor James ReederCouncillor James Reeder

The Improving Workplace Health (IWH) summit will be held on November 1 at BT's Adastral Park campus.

The sell-out conference, organised by Suffolk County Council and Suffolk Chamber of Commerce, will showcase more than 20 companies offering health and wellbeing services.

MORE: 'It has been a pleasure' - Family-run store to close after 33 years

It will also feature experts such as Dame Carol Black, government advisor on the relationship between work and health, and Stuart Keeble, Suffolk's new director of public health.

Additionally, the summit will serve as the launch of a new business health and wellbeing resource pack which brings together the shared experiences, case studies and personal accounts of many Suffolk businesses.

John Dugmore, chief executive of Suffolk Chamber Picture: SUFFOLK CHAMBERJohn Dugmore, chief executive of Suffolk Chamber Picture: SUFFOLK CHAMBER

You may also want to watch:

The pack was put together over the last six months and was produced after businesses from across the region attended regular workshops to explore the different aspects of 'building resilience'.

The workshops focused on four key areas: individuals, leaders and managers, teams and across the UK.

John Dugmore, Suffolk Chamber's chief executive, said: "It says a great deal about Suffolk that so many business have worked with each other and with Suffolk County Council's public health team over the last six months to contribute to this excellent resource pack.

"Suffolk has a clear message to the rest of the county, issues like absenteeism and poor productivity can only be truly addressed through business taking on an active and sensitive approach in helping their workforces improve their health and wellbeing."

James Reeder, SCC's cabinet member for public health and prevention, added: "This summit will mark the culmination of a hugely successful partnership with Suffolk Chamber, working with businesses across the county to consider what matters most when it comes to improving workplace health.

"Throughout 2019, we have been making the case about how business growth is inextricably linked to good health, and have heard many examples of how businesses are already championing this approach.

"I am really pleased with the result and look forward to sharing our new health and wellbeing resource pack which promises to be a valuable asset to the county's employers of all shapes and sizes."

Most Read

A14 reopens after lorry smashes through central reservation

The lorry which crashed through the central reservation, closing the A14. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Woman dies and seven injured in crash

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin

Roads under water as flooding hits Suffolk village

Knodishall in east Suffolk has flooded Picture: CARA CHINERY

Suffolk woman goes for glory on Who Wants to be a Millionaire tonight

Erica Roberts made it to £16,000 before finding herself stumped - can you do better on our quiz? Picture: @MillionaireUK

A140 reopens following head-on crash

The A140 has been closed following a crash near Eye Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

A14 reopens after lorry smashes through central reservation

The lorry which crashed through the central reservation, closing the A14. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Woman dies and seven injured in crash

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin

Roads under water as flooding hits Suffolk village

Knodishall in east Suffolk has flooded Picture: CARA CHINERY

Suffolk woman goes for glory on Who Wants to be a Millionaire tonight

Erica Roberts made it to £16,000 before finding herself stumped - can you do better on our quiz? Picture: @MillionaireUK

A140 reopens following head-on crash

The A140 has been closed following a crash near Eye Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Appeal over conviction for hunt saboteur assault in ‘fight over dead fox’

Archibald Clifton-Brown on the way to Ipswich Crown Court in March Picture: ARCHANT

Where are Suffolk’s inadequate and outstanding schools?

Debenham High School is one of Suffolk's oustanding schools. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

How a fascinating trip to Germany gave me a new perspective on Brexit

Liz Nice visits Berlin

Gallery: Henham steam rally still bringing in the crowds after more than 40 years

Did you go to the Henham Steam Rally in 1982? Picture: JERRY TURNER

Is this your car? Expensive Audi abandoned on high street may be crushed

The Audi is an A4 Sport Convertible and will be removed by Babergh District Council before the end of the day. The owner has been informed and the car will be crushed if they do not respond soon. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists