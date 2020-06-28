E-edition Read the EADT online edition
‘Bury St Edmunds town centre needs more support than ever’ - week to celebrate independent businesses

PUBLISHED: 07:30 29 June 2020

Mike Kirkham in Bury st Edmunds town centre Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Mike Kirkham in Bury st Edmunds town centre Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

More businesses will open their doors for the first time this week in Bury St Edmunds as independent firms are championed.

This week the BID is promoting Independents Week. Pictured is Mike Kirkham from the BID Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThis week the BID is promoting Independents Week. Pictured is Mike Kirkham from the BID Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Independents Week, a campaign in its 10th year that is promoted by the Business Improvement District (BID) Ourburystedmunds, begins today to celebrate nearly 300 independent businesses in the town centre.

And on ‘Independents Day’ itself (July 4) a proportion of them will be able to open their doors for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown.

MORE: Queues outside Sports Direct and Debenhams as non-essential shops reopen in Bury St Edmunds

Mike Kirkham, who is the BID’s marketing and business support officer, said: “I am so glad that many of our independent businesses will be allowed to open for all or at least part of this year’s Independents Week because a couple of months ago we were in a very different situation.

“Campaigns like this have a critical role in helping small businesses bounce back from the difficulties of lockdown.

You may also want to watch:

“People have got used to buying online or just doing one big supermarket shop during lockdown so the ‘high street’, or in our case Bury town centre, needs support more than ever.

“Spending just a few pounds with an independent business can make a huge difference and in Bury St Edmunds we have a wealth of them.

“Of course things are different at the moment and with queuing and social distancing in place impulse buying or browsing isn’t as easy. However many shops have adapted to include initiatives like ‘call and collect’ which allows you to have your item saved for you, pay for it over the phone and then just pick it up safely when convenient.”

MORE: Town centre toilets reopening

He added: “With the next phase of the lockdown being lifted to allow more businesses to reopen on July 4 we hope Independents Day this year will give everyone something to celebrate.”

Ourburystedmunds Independents Week runs from June 29 to Sunday, July 5.

For details of all the independent businesses see here.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

