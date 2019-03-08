'They're the business' - Bury St Edmunds to salute its independents

Town crier Tony Appleton, left, with St Edmundsbury mayor Margeret Mark and Tony Kirkham of Our Bury St Edmunds BID at last year's Our Bury St Edmunds Independents' Week Picture: OUR BURY ST EDMUNDS BID OUR BURY ST EDMUNDS BID

Small businesses in Bury St Edmunds will be feted in a special week promoting independent traders.

Abbeygate Street in Bury St Edmunds town centre Picture: OUR BURY ST EDMUNDS BID Abbeygate Street in Bury St Edmunds town centre Picture: OUR BURY ST EDMUNDS BID

The annual Our Bury St Edmunds Independents' Week starts on Monday July 1 and is a campaign backing the diverse range of independent businesses in the town centre.

It boasts more than 300, one of the highest figures in the UK, selling everything from jewellery to home furnishings and designer shoes to natural remedies.

There is also a twice weekly market involving around 80 independent traders.

This year's celebration will see one of the country's best known town criers, Tony Appleton, will be in Bury St Edmunds on Wednesday to tell shoppers about the range of businesses, and many will have special offers to tie in with the event.

The week is organised by the Our Bury St Edmunds business improvement district (BID).

Mike Kirkham, BID business support and marketing officer, said: "Bury St Edmunds is an ideal place for small independent businesses to start off modestly and grow as their trade increases.

"We've seen people who have started with a stall on our Wednesday and Saturday market move on to have their own shop or even shops.

"Streets like St John's Street particularly lend themselves to that sort of growth - Odyssey the surf and snow shop is a great example.

"They started small just over ten years ago and although they are still in the same street they've had a couple of moves into bigger premises as the business has expanded."

Mr Kirkham said every year the BID surveyed residents, visitors and shoppers to establish what people liked about the town.

"The range of independent shops and businesses is always highlighted as part of its unique charm and many would like to see even more independents in our town centre," he said.

"It's not all about shops either, we have a fabulous range of independent restaurants, cafes and bars."

The campaign, now in its ninth year, is timed to coincide with America's Independence Day on July 4.

Our Bury St Edmunds Independents' Week runs from Monday July 1 to Sunday July 7.

Details of all the independent businesses can be found at the Independents page on the BID website.

Twitter users can follow the week using the hashtags #buybury, #shopindependent and #shoplocal.