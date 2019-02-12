Could an apprenticeship be right for you?

Apprenticeship information eveing at Colchester Institute in 2018. This year's event is on Tuesday March 5, 2019 Picture: COLCHESTER INSTITUTE Archant

Colchester Institute is opening its doors to the public next week to provide information and guidance about apprenticeships as a pathway to a desired career.

The annual event falls in National Apprenticeship Week and up and down the country, apprenticeships are being celebrated. It will take place on Tuesday March 5, 2019, 5pm-7pm at the College’s Sheepen Road campus.

The event will be a chance for prospective apprentices to communicate with employers, current apprentices and Colchester Institute’s apprenticeship team about the opportunities available to them.

Not only will guests be able to chat to a wide variety of exhibitors but talks will also be delivered by employers and apprenticeship specialists.

Amanda Drew head of Apprenticeships at Colchester Institute said: “An apprenticeship is a great way to kick-start your career whether you are aged 16 or 60. Come and find out more about apprenticeships and explore how the apprenticeship route can successfully lead you into your future career aspirations.”

Find out more and book online at www.colchester.ac.uk/events