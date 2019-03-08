£100K fund made available to grow big ideas generated by innovation conference

A radical three-day environmental event kicked off at Trinity Park in Ipswich yesterday with the aim of finding solutions to some of the biggest challenges facing society and the business world.

Called Innovate East, the event, organised by water companies Anglian Water and Essex & Suffolk Water, attracted utility experts, academics, scientists, engineers, commercial businesses, students and customers.

Delegates were there to take part in a series of 'sprints' and 'hackathons' - fast-paced discussions and computing sessions designed to work through ideas and test their viability in the real world. They have been challenged to find new and improved ways of tackling leakage in water pipes, protecting the environment and using the growing amount of data available through modern technology.

The brainstorming sessions took place in a series of futuristic inflated dome structures, designed to create a setting conducive to people working together.

Key note speakers on the first day included presenter of the BBC Click technology show Kate Russell and media personality Carol Vorderman, who has championed the teaching of mathematics and science.

The event was launched by chief executive of Anglian Water Peter Simpson and chief executive officer of Essex & Suffolk Water Heidi Mottram who both took to the stage and hailed the collaboration between the two companies as an "industry first".

Mr Simpson announced they have made a £100,000 fund available to invest in the best ideas to emerge from the event.

He said all water companies have committed to tripling the rate of leakage reduction and becoming a net zero industry by 2030.

"We are not going to do this as a single company," he said. "Let's start innovating, let's collaborate and open this up to the entire sector and its partner chain."

Many of the issues being debated this week are particularly relevant to East Anglia, which is the driest region in the UK with the least amount of rainfall. The region is also facing up to difficult decisions about how to balance the need for economic growth and the preservation of the natural beauty and wildlife of the area.

Ms Mottram told the audience: "We can only do these things if we come together and use the power of partnership".