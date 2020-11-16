Suffolk Business Awards 2020: Innovation in Business winner

CMG Technologies is the winner of the Innovation in Business award Picture: Bob Foyers photography © 2020 Robert Foyers

Metal moulding specialist CMG Technologies has been announced as the winner of the Innovation in Business award, sponsored by University of Suffolk, at the Suffolk Business Awards 2020.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Previously described as one of Suffolk’s hidden gems, CMG Technologies demonstrates significant innovation in both technology and in the way that the business values its employees.

With a client list that includes Apple, Aston Martin and the Royal Mint, CMG invests heavily in developing intellectual property and actively looks to form mutually beneficial partnerships around the globe, further developing its offering.

CMG Technologies is a worthy winner of this award. Innovation is at the core of the business and surfaces in all aspects of the operation, from process to product to staff. Continually exploring new opportunities and avenues has kept the company at the forefront of metal moulding technology.

“We are delighted to have won this award,” said Rachel Garrett, MD. “As the only business in the UK offering metal injection moulding (MIM) – a manufacturing method for metal which has been around since 1970, we are incredibly proud of what we do.

“We are equally as proud of our team of staff. We wouldn’t be as successful as we are today without their hard work and dedication.

“We strive for innovation in our manufacturing processes and actively seek to work with clients who are leaders in their field. This experience has been a great opportunity for us to showcase what we do.”

ABOUT THE SPONSOR

The University of Suffolk prides itself on being a community impact university and having a transformational influence on the regional economy.

One of its primary objectives is to transform the community through knowledge exchange, innovation and entrepreneurship.

It is proud to be based in Ipswich – one of the UK’s fastest growing city economies – and delighted to be sponsoring this year’s award for Innovation in Business.

THE FINALISTS

EAST SUFFOLK AND NORTH ESSEX NHS FOUNDATION TRUST

Placing patients at the centre of its care plan is a key aim of the Trust. Through the innovative use of technology, over 7,500 outpatients have now been empowered to take increased control of their care through an online portal that allows total visibility of their appointments and associated letters.

SANCTUARY PERSONNEL

The phenomenal growth of Sanctuary Personnel can clearly be attributed to the innovative way in which it works with its clients. Forging a deep understanding of clients’ challenges has allowed Sanctuary to move beyond ‘placing people’ and to develop new services that focus on client outcomes.

X-ON

As an early developer of cloud telephony services, X-on chose to create its own technology and systems from the outset, rather than acting as a reseller. This has allowed it to specialise in specific sectors, and constant innovation in developing telephony solutions for GP surgeries means that it has over 700 surgeries as clients.