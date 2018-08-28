Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Eddie the Eagle flies in

PUBLISHED: 08:47 05 November 2018

Britain's only Olympic ski jumper Eddie the Eagle, in action at a new 50,000, ski slope which he opened at Midlothian Ski Centre, Hillend, Edinburgh, today December 8,1998. Photo by David Cheskin/PA

Britain's only Olympic ski jumper Eddie the Eagle, in action at a new 50,000, ski slope which he opened at Midlothian Ski Centre, Hillend, Edinburgh, today December 8,1998. Photo by David Cheskin/PA

PA Archive/PA Images

Olympian Eddie the Eagle will be a guest speaker at the Essex Institute of Directors Christmas breakfast on December 14.

EDDIE EDDIE "THE EAGLE" EDWARDS GIVES THE THUMBS UP FOR HIS ASSAULT ON THE BRITISH PUBLIC NOW THAT HE HAS LANDED BACK HOME FROM THE CALGARY WINTER OLYMPICS. HERE HE IS LEAVING THE LUXURIOUS KENSINGTON HILTON HOTEL THIS MORNING FOR A SUSPECTED STUNT REHEARSAL AT BBC TELEVISION STUDIOS PRIOR TO TONIGHT'S APPEARANCE ON WOGAN. 10/03/02 A decade after coming last in the 1988 Winter Olympics after executing one of the worst jumps in the history of the Winter Games, Edwards is set for a return to the public eye as his life story is turned into a Hollywood movie. Los Angeles-based Saville Productions has bought the exclusive film and television rights to the underdog's story, it was announced. 38-year-old Edwards, now studying for a law degree at De Montfort University, Leicester, will perform some of the ski jumps in the film. Producers have set their suights on Austin Powers star Mike Myers or Welshman Rhys Ifans for the title role.

Michael Edwards, also known as Eddie the Eagle, was the first competitor to represent Great Britain and Northern Ireland in the Olympic ski jumping.

The Christmas breakfast is taking place at Braxted Park on December 14.

He will speak about the lessons he has learned in business and the challenges he has faced.

Other speakers include regional agent of the Bank of England, Phil Eckersley and the head of Europe and Trade Policy for the IoD Allie Renison who will speak on pressing issues. They will provide attendees with an economic forecast and answer questions about a Brexit future.

Essex IoD chair Christine Bhatt, said: “Our chairman’s Christmas breakfast is recognised as a must attend event for many business leaders from across the county, This year we will be looking at the financial and brexit predictions for the year ahead plus receiving some unique motivational messages from Michael Edwards.”

Local business leaders are bing invited to the event, which is being held at Braxted Park. The event is sponsored by Wortley Byers Law and there will be opportunities for guests to donate to the Essex & Herts Air Ambulance.

Booking is now open via the website, www.iod.com

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Which well-known company is moving to a new, bigger site in Ipswich?

28 minutes ago Jessica Hill
New site on Hadleigh Road Industrian site. Picture: Crawshaw Bailey

The UK’s largest builders merchants is to become the first company to move into the site of a former oxygen gas plant in Ipswich.

Which companies in our region have signed up for the real Living Wage?

10:16 Jessica Hill
Saving money in cash

At least 180,000 people that work for real Living Wage employers across the country are set for a pay rise as the new Living Wage rates rises by 25p to £9 around the UK, and by 35p to £10.55 in London.

Giving a Suffolk church a new lease of life

12:18 David Vincent
Reverend Simon Pitcher at the St Edmunds's Church. Southwold opening service. Nicholas Jacob Architects were shortlisted for awards for their work on the revamp.

An architect who helped a historic Suffolk church open up its building for community use has been given an award for her work.

Eddie the Eagle flies in

08:47 David Vincent
Britain's only Olympic ski jumper Eddie the Eagle, in action at a new 50,000, ski slope which he opened at Midlothian Ski Centre, Hillend, Edinburgh, today December 8,1998. Photo by David Cheskin/PA

Olympian Eddie the Eagle will be a guest speaker at the Essex Institute of Directors Christmas breakfast on December 14.

‘Create a tech hub or we’ll leave Stowmarket,’ warns leading businessman

Yesterday, 06:31 Jessica Hill
Peter Brady of Orbital Media. Picture: Jessica Hill

The chief executive of a company doing pioneering work in the realms of artificial intelligence and virtual reality has warned that companies like his will be forced to leave Stowmarket, unless a new ‘tech hub’ is created there.

Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

GP surgery will become the first in Suffolk to ‘prescribe’ parkrun to patients

Runners take part in the first Sizewell parkrun Picture: Nick Butcher

High school pupil under investigation amid claims he is aged 30

Stoke High School Ormiston Academy, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Multiple injuries after five-vehicle crash on A12

Police are at the scene of a collision in Freston Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Opinion Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Why Paul Lambert’s first game at the helm was encouraging and concerning in equal measure

Ipswich Town's first game under new manager Paul Lambert was a 1-1 home draw against Preston North End. Photo: Steve Waller

Opinion Fuller Flavour: We have to be patient - miracles take time!

Freddie Sears celebrates after scoring from the penalty spot against Preston - but Town's wait for a win continues. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Poll Roberts hopes he’s done enough to keep his place... but he knows the goals must come

Jordan Roberts keeps his eye on the ball. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Topic pages

Education Health
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide