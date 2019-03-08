Finding out about working closer with the military

Institute of Directors, Suffolk, business breakfast event at RAF Wattisham, Suffolk Picture: CAROLINE KEARNEY IoD Suffolk

Business leaders from across Suffolk, and beyond, gathered at RAF Wattisham for a special business breakfast, to find out about engaging with the military.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Business leaders from across Suffolk and beyond gathered at RAF Wattisham for an Institute of Directors business breakfast. Picture: CAROLINE KEARNEY Business leaders from across Suffolk and beyond gathered at RAF Wattisham for an Institute of Directors business breakfast. Picture: CAROLINE KEARNEY

The special event, organised with the Institute of Directors, Suffolk branch was attended by more than 70 people from a variety of local businesses and sectors.

Afterwards Elizabeth Pearce, chair of the Suffolk branch of the Institute of Directors said: “It was a very interesting and informative event.

“The business people were mainly from Suffolk.

“It was an opportunity to engage with the military, which we have quite a lot of in Suffolk, and find out more.

Business leaders from across Suffolk and beyond gathered at RAF Wattisham for an Institute of Directors business breakfast. Picture: CAROLINE KEARNEY Business leaders from across Suffolk and beyond gathered at RAF Wattisham for an Institute of Directors business breakfast. Picture: CAROLINE KEARNEY

“We found out about opportunities for businesses to get involved as volunteers or reservists.

“For staff it can be rewarding and it is very much about skills development.

“They also talked about local cadet forces and how businesses can support them.

“It is a way of putting something back into the community, which a lot of people want to do.

“For some it is about volunteering and corporate social responsibility.

They also talked about providing opportunities for people, when they came out of military service, moving into civilian employment, she said.

“It is a question of the skills that they have to offer,” she added.

At the end of the event they were able to see the Apache helicopters that are based at Wattisham, she added.