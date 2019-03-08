Shining lights of East Anglian business praised

The Institute of Directors East of England Awards 2019 - Finalists and winners pictured after the awards. From left: Matt Tydeman, Leona Barr-Jones, Diane Docherty, Cedi Frederick, Ashton Hunt, Kelly Swingler, Tony Murdock, Laura Morrison, Jon Camp, Patrick Peal, Cathryn Fox (mother of Lara Fox), Judeline Nicholas, Andy Mead, Kane Halsey, Karen Livingstone, Helen Rudd and Richard Gilkes.Picture: RICHARD MARSHAM Richard Marsham - RMG Photography Tel - 07798 758711

Eleven business leaders were honoured at the IoD East of England Director of the Year Awards 2019.

The winners received their awards at a celebratory lunch at the Jockey Club Rooms in Newmarket.

IoD East of England regional director, Simone Robinson said:"We refer to the East of England region as the Enterprising East as it is an area recognised for business start-up and scale-up. Once again the judges were overwhelmed by the professionalism, passion and dedication of all of the IoD Director of the Year finalists.

They are all shining lights for the Enterprising East and we hope that they will continue to develop their leadership skills via the IoD's professional development courses as better directors in turn leads to a better economy."

Among the winners was Essex business leader, Jon Camp, managing director at Tube Tech International, who was not only honoured in the International Director of the Year category but also walked away with the highest accolade in the awards- the Chairman's Award for Excellence in Director and Board Practice.

Other winners were: Lara Fox, of Objective IT, Patrick Peal, of East Anglia Air Ambulance, Kane Halsey, of Pickr, Ashton Hunt, of Tees Law, Karen Livingstone, of SBRI Healthcare, Cedi Frederick, of Article Consulting, Andy Mead, of The Finishing Line, Leona Barr-Jones, of Focus7 International, Richard Gilkes, of Stort Chemicals and Laura Morrison, of Your Telemarketing.

Category winners will be considered for the national IoD Director of the Year Awards in London later this year.