Bungay brewery boss's delight at international accolades for beers

St Peter's Brewery beers PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A Suffolk brewery which has been innovating its range of beers has struck gold at an international competition.

John Hadingham at St Peter's Brewery, Bungay PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood John Hadingham at St Peter's Brewery, Bungay PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

St Peter's brewery, near Bungay, took a gold award for its Crafted Black IPA at the 2019 International Beer Challenge.

It also scooped a bronze award for its Cream Stout, two silvers for its Plum Porter and Without® Raspberry & Elderberry.

Managing director John Hadingham said he was "absolutely delighted" at the four awards.

"The gold award for our Crafted Black IPA is a huge pat on the back for the whole team and a great endorsement of the ongoing focus we have on improving current brews and innovating with new ones such as the Without Elderberry and Raspberry," he said.

"Competition was high with entries from some of the best brewers in the world, so we feel very honoured and proud to receive such high recognition for our beers and ales."

There were 72 categories in the contest, and entries from 40 countries, with an expert panel of judges presiding.