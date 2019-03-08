E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

Bungay brewery boss's delight at international accolades for beers

PUBLISHED: 06:00 16 August 2019

St Peter's Brewery beers PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

St Peter's Brewery beers PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A Suffolk brewery which has been innovating its range of beers has struck gold at an international competition.

John Hadingham at St Peter's Brewery, Bungay PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodJohn Hadingham at St Peter's Brewery, Bungay PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

St Peter's brewery, near Bungay, took a gold award for its Crafted Black IPA at the 2019 International Beer Challenge.

It also scooped a bronze award for its Cream Stout, two silvers for its Plum Porter and Without® Raspberry & Elderberry.

MORE - Brewery boss prepares to launch new products into fast-moving beer market

Managing director John Hadingham said he was "absolutely delighted" at the four awards.

You may also want to watch:

"The gold award for our Crafted Black IPA is a huge pat on the back for the whole team and a great endorsement of the ongoing focus we have on improving current brews and innovating with new ones such as the Without Elderberry and Raspberry," he said.

"Competition was high with entries from some of the best brewers in the world, so we feel very honoured and proud to receive such high recognition for our beers and ales."

There were 72 categories in the contest, and entries from 40 countries, with an expert panel of judges presiding.

Most Read

Rat ‘ran from food area’ towards customers in McDonald’s

A rat was found at McDonald's in Pakefield. File photo of rat. Picture Google/Getty.

Tributes paid to ‘wonderful family man’ from Ipswich

Gavin Backhouse with his four-year-old son Henry, six days before his death. Picture: HARRIET BACKHOUSE

Tragedy on the roads as four dead in 48 hours

Four deaths on the roads from Friday to Sunday. Stock image Picture: TOM POTTER

What can I take into the Ed Sheeran gig?

Ed Sheeran. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire/PA Images

Matchday Recap: Much-changed Blues beaten at Luton as Dobra scores on debut

Jordan Roberts leaps for a header at Luton. Picture: PAGEPIX

Most Read

Rat ‘ran from food area’ towards customers in McDonald’s

A rat was found at McDonald's in Pakefield. File photo of rat. Picture Google/Getty.

Tributes paid to ‘wonderful family man’ from Ipswich

Gavin Backhouse with his four-year-old son Henry, six days before his death. Picture: HARRIET BACKHOUSE

Tragedy on the roads as four dead in 48 hours

Four deaths on the roads from Friday to Sunday. Stock image Picture: TOM POTTER

What can I take into the Ed Sheeran gig?

Ed Sheeran. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire/PA Images

Matchday Recap: Much-changed Blues beaten at Luton as Dobra scores on debut

Jordan Roberts leaps for a header at Luton. Picture: PAGEPIX

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Bungay brewery boss’s delight at international accolades for beers

St Peter's Brewery beers PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Lambert’s left-side puzzle, what to do with Judge and a change of focus - talking points ahead of Peterborough clash

Armando Dobra and Alan Judge are in contention to play against Peterborough this weekend. Picture: PAGEPIX

Suffolk pensioners “lose” free bus in Sudbury timetable shake-up

Beeston's are re-timing their buses between Sudbury and Ipswich, Picture: PAUL GEATER

Burglar who stole prison education tools faces longer wait for sentence

Jason Spearman appeared on video link from jail at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

Union says government must restore police force to pre-austerity levels

A Suffolk police officer and police community support officer on patrol in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists