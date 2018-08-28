Partly Cloudy

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

Brooks Macdonald launches series of investment talks

PUBLISHED: 08:10 27 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:53 28 January 2019

Isobel Gingell of Brooks Macdonald

Isobel Gingell of Brooks Macdonald

Archant

Brooks Macdonald, the investment manager with around £12.8 billion in funds under management, has announced the return of its adviser academies taking place in January and February across 29 locations.

These include The Assembly House, Norwich, and the Northgate in Bury St Edmunds.

This series of structured CPD events, in partnership with Invesco, will bring together influential speakers to focus on important topics to the financial and professional adviser community, to include the macroeconomic environment, Brexit and helping clients plan for decumulation.

Following feedback from its adviser community on the back of the last academy roadshow, Brooks Macdonald has changed the format for 2019. Events will now take place quarterly across the UK from January, with the second round commencing in May 2019. The East Anglia Adviser Academies are open to financial advisers and paraplanners throughout the region, and include speakers from Brooks Macdonald and Invesco.

