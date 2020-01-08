E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Business leaders to get new year's skills boost as survey reveals glaring skills gaps

PUBLISHED: 15:24 08 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:24 08 January 2020

Ipswich Waterfront Innovation Centre, which is set to host the business leaders' training day Picture: PHIL GRAYSTON

Ipswich Waterfront Innovation Centre, which is set to host the business leaders' training day Picture: PHIL GRAYSTON

Phil Grayston PGDesigns.co.uk

A university and a business organisation have joined forces to try to bridge a skills gap among Suffolk's bosses.

Simone Robinson, regional director of IoD East of England Picture: RICHARD MARSHAMSimone Robinson, regional director of IoD East of England Picture: RICHARD MARSHAM

A recent survey by the University of Suffolk in partnership with Suffolk Chamber of Commerce and others found gaps in five key areas - strategic decision making (52%), managing people (41%), leadership (36%), business marketing (40%), social media and LinkedIn (43%), and search engine optimisation (37%).

The Institute of Directors (IoD) has now joined forces with the university to help business leaders to hit the ground running in 2020 through a full-day professional development (CPD) training workshop in Ipswich on January 24.

The special event has been designed to cut through business jargon and provide senior executives with a new year skills boost.

IoD East of England boss Simone Robinson said she hoped it would be a "productive and inspiring day".

Ipswich Waterfront Innovation Centre Picture: PHIL GRAYSTONIpswich Waterfront Innovation Centre Picture: PHIL GRAYSTON

"Suffolk has a rich community of directors and this one-day professional development programme is designed to equip these important decision makers with a strategic toolkit to help them hit the ground running in 2020," she said.

"We have opened the session up to non-members with a special rate for University of Suffolk partners and alumni, and we look forward to a productive and inspiring day."

The morning session will include courses on strategic decision making and the role of the chair. The afternoon section will explore the risk management and value creation and finance for business partnering.

The university's business development manager for CPD Debra Gingell said they were committed to providing relevant, affordable training for professionals in the region.

"Having attended an IoD Professional Director Series myself and witnessed the value the sessions added to business leaders, I am excited to promote this full day workshop at the University of Suffolk," she said.

The workshop - part of the IoD's Professional Director Series - takes place at the University of Suffolk's Ipswich Waterfront Innovation Centre (IWIC).

IoD members' price is £249 plus VAT, university partners and alumni £314 plus VAT and non-members £349 plus VAT.

To book a place go to: www.iod.com/events-community/events

