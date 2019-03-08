E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Self storage firms see rise in demand as homeowners choose to upgrade properties over moving house

PUBLISHED: 11:46 12 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:46 12 November 2019

HomeStore�s Ipswich branch said it has see a rise in homeowners using self storage during house refurbishment. From left, branch manager John Taylor and assistant branch manager Sarah Bliss Picture: KEITH MINDHAM

A self storage company is celebrating a sales boost - as homeowners opt to do up their properties rather than move home.

HomeStore Ipswich boss Martin Tuck believes Brexit uncertainty and the cost of moving had both contributed towards the trend among homeowners to refurbish their existing properties instead.

The Suffolk-based business, which has facilities in the town's Ransomes Europark, as well as Anglian Lane Industrial Estate in Bury St Edmunds, said it was seeing record numbers of domestic customers as a result.

They are storing furniture and other household items while their properties are extended, refurbished or decorated.

Historically, the business has catered significantly more for business users than domestic, but the rise means rented space is now split equally between the two.

"Our facilities are currently seeing increasing popularity with domestic customers who for a range of reasons - including Brexit uncertainty and the cost of moving - are refurbishing or extending their properties, rather than moving house," said Mr Tuck

