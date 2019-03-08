Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 13°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Hadleigh building society branch is in the Suffolk pink

PUBLISHED: 05:30 28 June 2019

Ipswich Building Society has invested in a major revamp of its Hadleigh branch office, which has been operating 40 years. Chief executive Richard Norrington with Sharon Sage, Charlotte Davis, Samantha Bak, Peta Vardon and Ian Brighton. Picture: KESHA ALLEN

Ipswich Building Society has invested in a major revamp of its Hadleigh branch office, which has been operating 40 years. Chief executive Richard Norrington with Sharon Sage, Charlotte Davis, Samantha Bak, Peta Vardon and Ian Brighton. Picture: KESHA ALLEN

Ipswich Building Society

Ipswich Building Society has confirmed its commitment to Suffolk's small towns with a major makeover for its Hadleigh branch

Inside the refurbished Ipswich Building Society branch in Hadleigh, Suffolk. Picture: KESHA ALLENInside the refurbished Ipswich Building Society branch in Hadleigh, Suffolk. Picture: KESHA ALLEN

The Hadleigh branch is its oldest branch office, celebrating 40 years in the town.

The outside has been returned to its original Suffolk pink and there has been a complete refurbishment inside.

Hadleigh is one of the Suffolk towns which has seen a reduction in banking choice.

Last year Barclays closed its High Street branch claiming it only had 154 customers relying on it as their main source of banking services.

The vast majority of customers had switched to online banking, it said.

The upgrade for Hadleigh branch follows on from the opening of two new offices by the society in Ipswich and Woodbridge town centres last year.

The society has nine branches in all.

Chief executive Richard Norrington said: "Hadleigh was the first branch we opened, and joined existing the counter facilities located within our Ipswich head office. Having been based in Ipswich town centre since 1849, this new location gave us the opportunity to grow our membership and extend the reach of our savings and mortgages.

"As a proud, independent mutual we are committed to meeting the needs of our members, retaining a high street presence and providing accessible and welcoming facilities. Therefore, we are delighted to still be a part of the Hadleigh community today."

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Bin collection days to change across parts of Suffolk

Rubbish collection days are set to change in Babergh and Mid Suffolk. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

10 state pension facts for 50s-born women

Anne Taylor (left) and Patsy Franklin from the campaign 'Back to 60' outside the Royal Courts of Justice in on June 5, the the first day of a landmark legal case against the Government brought by women affected by the state pension age increase. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Ipswich Town pull the plug on Bialkowski switch to Millwall following medical disagreement

Bartosz Bialkowski has spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Bialkowski returns for pre-season with Town as move to Millwall remains under negotiation

Bartosz Bialkowski spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Lines re-open but trains severely delayed after person hit by train near Colchester

There are a number of delays to trains this morning Picture: NEIL PERRY

Most Read

Bin collection days to change across parts of Suffolk

Rubbish collection days are set to change in Babergh and Mid Suffolk. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

10 state pension facts for 50s-born women

Anne Taylor (left) and Patsy Franklin from the campaign 'Back to 60' outside the Royal Courts of Justice in on June 5, the the first day of a landmark legal case against the Government brought by women affected by the state pension age increase. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Ipswich Town pull the plug on Bialkowski switch to Millwall following medical disagreement

Bartosz Bialkowski has spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Bialkowski returns for pre-season with Town as move to Millwall remains under negotiation

Bartosz Bialkowski spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Lines re-open but trains severely delayed after person hit by train near Colchester

There are a number of delays to trains this morning Picture: NEIL PERRY

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

It’s the Friday Pub Quiz - week 25

Will you enjoy the quiz as much as they are loving Glasto? Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Could this be the end of the line for train tickets?

Growing numbers of commuters are ditching paper train tickets for new rail smart cards in East Anglia, which Greater Anglia say are quicker and easier to use Picture: David Vincent

Twitter plea, a ball made out of netting and an unlikely dream – The story behind Ipswich Town’s latest ‘signing’ Ahmed

Ahmed - real name Joseph Simiyu Muse Wabuge - was jokingly annoucned by Ipswich Town as their latest signing following a Twitter plea. Photo: Archant

Music festival on song

Bures Music Festival raises thousands of pounds for charity every year Picture: BURES MUSIC FESTIVAL

Education chiefs: ‘Sizewell C will benefit our young people’

An artist's impression of what Sizewell C will look like Picture: EDF ENERGY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists