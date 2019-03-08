Cycling recyclers raise thousands for bike charity

Staff at Sackers cycle for charity Archant

Staff from waste firm Sackers support charity that helps people in Africa get pedalling.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Employees at the Great Blakenham business cycled a static bike for 24 hours with proceeds going to an Essex charity called Re-cycle Bikes to Africa, which re-purposes used bikes and sends them to people across Africa to enable children to get to school and adults to work.

The initial target for the fundraisers was 290 miles, which is the distance the average child in Africa walks in two months to get to school. By midnight they had hit the target before they were challenged to keep going, with joint managing director David Dodds offering to pay an additional £2 for every mile covered.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Suffolk business sending 25 tonnes of recycled copper to China

Around 25 members of staff took part throughout the day and night, and together they cycled a total of 400 miles, raising £3,700 with the help of donations from many individuals and local businesses, such as MSC Shipping.

Mr Dodds said: "When I found out about this charity that changes lives by sending bikes to those less fortunate in Africa - and the bikes are re-cycled, it was clearly meant to be.

"We couldn't possibly get a better fit. We are staggered by how much generosity there has been."