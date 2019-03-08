Six of the best for Suffolk plant specialist

Clematis Kokonoe is one of six Thompson & Morgan plants shortlisted for the RHS Chelsea Flower Show Plant of the Year 2019. Picture: THOMPSON & MORGAN Thompson & Morgan

A Suffolk firm is waiting to hear whether one of its entries will be crowned plant of the year at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

Nepeta Neptune Picture: VISION BV Nepeta Neptune Picture: VISION BV

Six entries from Thompson & Morgan made the shortlist of 20 in the running for plant of the year.

The plants will now be considered by a panel of Royal Horticultural Society judges and the top three winning plants will be announced later today.

The six plants on the shortlist of 20 are:

- Osteospermum Purple Sun - Previously unseen colour combination of orange and pink. The pink-purple centre spreads outwards on the fade-resistant petals as the season progresses.

- Nepeta Neptune - Abundant flowers 'rebloom' on a compact, bushy habit; firm foliage is perfect for making tea.

- Clematis Kokonoe - Uniquely changing flower shape; flowers open as single blooms and develop into flamboyant doubles.

- Ajuga Princess Nadia - Brings together the best evergreen, variegated foliage and flower spikes of the genus. Year-round interest.

- Chlorophytum Starlight - Hardy Spider Plant with the architectural appeal of an ornamental grass and the flowering performance of a bedding plant. Attractive variegated foliage and pretty white flowers.

- Agapanthus Fireworks - The best bicolour agapanthus, offering bigger blooms, better colour and more stems per plant than previous bicolour cultivars.

Thompson & Morgan's new product development manager, Peter Freeman said: "We couldn't be more pleased to hear the news that six of our plants are on the shortlist. To have placed six out of the 20 on the list is an amazing feat.

"We thought we'd done well last year to have five on the list, so to improve on that is incredible.

"Everyone at Thompson & Morgan is keeping everything crossed while we await the judges' decision."